ROCKABILLAQUE SWINGIN' HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to Return to the Charleston Gaillard Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rockabillaque Swingin' Holiday Spectacular is back, bringing its high-energy vintage charm to the Spiegeltent at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Sunday, December 22, 2024. This festive evening of retro rhythms will feature headliner Tammi Savoy, an award-winning international vocalist celebrated for her electrifying performances and authentic mid-century style.

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Tammi Savoy has taken the world stage with her powerful voice and impeccable tributes to the golden era of music. A 2019 Ameripolitan Music Award winner for Rockabilly Female of the Year, Tammi is renowned for her unique blend of soul, jazz, blues, rockabilly, and swing, delivering timeless hits with a fresh twist and honoring the trailblazing women who shaped the genre. The show will also feature the Miss Swingin’ Holiday Pin-up Contest, featuring contestants showing off their mid-century glamor, style, personality, and attitude to compete for the title of Miss Swingin’ Holiday 2024.

ABOUT TAMMI SAVOY

Tammi Savoy is an award-winning Chicago-based International retro/vintage vocalist, singing soul, jazz, blues, jump blues, and more. Imagine a woman with a powerful, soulful voice that nails the classic 40s, 50s, and early 60s R&B and rock’n’roll sounds. Match that with a great stage presence accompanying a perfect visual adherence to mid-century vintage style. Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, Miss Tammi Savoy now calls Chicago, Illinois home. Although she has been singing since the age of 3 in her church choir, Tammi Savoy started singing professionally in 2014 and took the leap to follow her dreams and sing full time in 2018. Tammi performs her own Rockin’ Rhythm & Blues show: The Tammi Show around the world. She has also toured with several elite bands and continues to provide vocals for various tribute artists including many highly acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artists and Bobby Wilson, son of the legendary Jackie Wilson. She has also performed her very own tribute to Diana Ross and is absolutely honored to be the 2019 Ameripolitan Music Award Rockabilly Female of the Year.

Tammi's rich and resonant vocals are featured in her own Rockin’ Roots R&B show: The Tammi Show performing Original 50s & 60s inspired music, early roots rhythm and blues, jump blues, rockabilly, roots jazz, blues, and swing. It is Mid-Century Rockin’ R&B. Pure Rhythm and Roll.

Tammi’s song choices pay special tribute to the Early Rockin’ Divas that did not get the recognition they deserved for being contributors to the sound of Rock and Roll. With appearances at Viva Las Vegas, The Nashville Boogie, and The New England Shake-Up, Tammi Savoy has performed in several festivals from blues and jazz to hot rod shows in the US as well as internationally touring and welcomed by sold-out shows. Tammi has toured and performed in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.



Comments