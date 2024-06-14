R&B Artists Tamia And Joe to Perform at The North Charleston Coliseum in October

The performance will take place on October 5.

By: Jun. 14, 2024
R&B Artists Tamia And Joe to Perform at The North Charleston Coliseum in October
Prepare for a night of soulful melodies and captivating performances by award-winning artists, Tamia and Joe, as they perform at North Charleston Coliseum on October 5 as part of their recently extended fall tour. Featuring six-time Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, Tamia, and the smooth vocal stylings of Joe, this special event promises to be a memorable celebration of musical excellence, showcasing two of R&B's most renowned artists.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. The general on-sale will start Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Tamia, a chart-topping artist with a career spanning over two decades, continues to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and timeless hits. With Grammy nominations and numerous awards under her belt, Tamia is considered a force in the R&B genre, delivering performances that resonate with fans around the globe.

Joe, acclaimed for his velvety vocals and chart-topping R&B classics, will bring his signature style to the stage. With a career marked by hit singles like "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)" and "I Wanna Know," Joe has solidified his status as an R&B icon, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The Tamia & Joe Tour is produced by Post Road Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of North American Entertainment Group, Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.
 

SHOW DETAILS DATES:

Date: October 5, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.
Venue: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Ticket Prices: $59, $79, $99, $125, $175 (not including taxes and fees)

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D0060CAC6BB5426

Presale Code: TJ24




