Photos: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Centre Stage

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is running at Centre Stage through August 4, 2024. The inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Check out production photos below!

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice.

From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget.

Photo Credit: Wallace Krebs

