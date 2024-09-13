PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS to be Presented at Trustus Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trustus Theatre is celebrating Recovery Month in September with the production of People, Places and Things by Duncan MacMillan. Directed by Artistic Director Dewey Scott-Wiley and starring Christine Hellman as Emma, People, Places and Things is an exhilarating trip into addiction, rehab, identity, and ultimately, recovery.

National Recovery Month (Recovery Month), which started in 1989, is an observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation's strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

Trustus is partnering with community organizations LRADAC and The Courage Center to bring real life experts to the space. Sunday matinee performances of the play will feature a post-show talkback with guests from LRADAC and The Courage Center to talk about recovery and the role of addiction in arts based communities. Patrons can enjoy a new, larger variety of non alcoholic beverages throughout the run of the show.

"People, Places and Things is a visceral and authentic look at the epidemic of addiction and the trials one can face on the road to recovery. As a person in long-term recovery, I am profoundly moved and inspired by this masterful play, as it is filled with reality and HOPE. We are thrilled to be celebrating recovery month with a larger community." - Dewey Scott-Wiley. As the home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works in Columbia, South Carolina, Trustus is committed to telling stories that speak to the human experience, and People, Places and Things is a prime example of art that touches members of its community deeply.

Season 40 opener People, Places and Things runs on the Thigpen Mainstage from September 27th through October 13th, 2024. By becoming a season subscriber at trustus.org, theater enthusiasts can guarantee their access to all Trustus Theatre productions in the 40th Anniversary Season.

Discounts for those in recovery are run through community partners LRADAC and The Courage Center. Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available. Contact the Box Office for more information. To purchase your tickets, please visit trustus.org or call the Trustus Box Office at (803) 254-9732.

