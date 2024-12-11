North Charleston Coliseum And PAC Issues Parking Alert For Friday And Saturday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Officials have issued a parking alert for Friday, December 13 & Saturday, December 14 at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

Rock band Goose will be in the North Charleston Coliseum both nights. The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will host Sesame Street Live on Friday and Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet on Saturday. Capacity crowds are expected.

Attendees are highly encouraged to carpool and arrive early. North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center parking lots will open daily at 1:00 PM.

Below is the schedule for Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14:

North Charleston Coliseum

Goose

Friday, December 13 at 8:00 PM

Doors open at 6:30 PM

Goose

Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 PM

Doors open at 6:30 PM

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sesame Street Live

Friday, December 13 at 6:00 PM

Doors open at 5:00 PM

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Saturday, December 14 at 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Doors open at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Tickets for all shows are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Comments