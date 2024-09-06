Kate Hamill's MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT. 2B Comes to The Warehouse Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kate Hamill’s MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT. 2B is coming to The Warehouse Theatre to lead off their new season. The show runs September 13th – October 6th, 2024.

“Laugh out loud funny, incredibly clever, inherently theatrical, and a delight from start to finish. It’s the perfect start to our 51st season,” exclaimed Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone. “This comedy keeps the same joyful antics and clever character-doubling like her PRIDE AND PREJUDICE and SENSE AND SENSIBILITY that patrons loved at The Warehouse. It is the perfect antidote for election year overload!”

The play is a comedic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and sidekick. This rollercoaster romp re-examines the world’s most famous detective story as oddball female roommates Sherlock Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from a pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional odd couple adventure duo—solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

The cast features Warehouse debuts from Carter Allen, Meredith Bennett, and Eliza Pagelle alongside main stage veteran Shelli Delgado (MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, MACHETE ORDER).

This production at The Warehouse Theatre is helmed by longtime collaborator and director Jay Briggs, fresh off last year’s smashing success of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY. He’s joined on the creative team by Jenni Baldwin (Scenic – ODD, KILL CORP), Clare Parker (Costumes – THE LEHMAN TRILOGY), Maranda DeBusk (Lights – ASSASSINS, THE CRUCIBLE), Jim Breitmeier (Sound – ASSASSINS, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), Bill Muñoz (Fight Choreographer – (WITCH, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), and Dakota Adams (Props – debut).

I Pay What I Can Sunday is September 15th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Talk Back follows the performance on September 15th. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run, as well as student and educator discounts. The show runs September 13th – October 6th, 2024.

Comments