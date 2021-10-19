Judy McLane, Paolo Montalban & More To Star In CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL - In Concert

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina and 35th Parallel Productions will present Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical - in Concert! Music and lyrics by Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter.

Film, television, and Broadway stars Judy McLane, Paolo Montalban, Steve Blanchard, Victoria Frings, and Brandon Contreras lead a two-night only concert on the Arts Center stage, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. November 5 and 6 at 7:30 PM.

Clicquot shines a light on the remarkable Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin (performed by Victoria Frings) who in the wake of the French Revolution, defied the status quo and changed the rules for women in business, leaving behind an indelible entrepreneurial legacy. Today, Veuve Clicquot is celebrated as one of the world's greatest Champagne houses and most iconic brands, all due to the bravery, audacity, and talent of this daring woman.

This concertized version of the musical, featuring many of the show's epic songs, will include a talk-back with the performers, writers, producers, and of course, champagne!

The talented concert cast also includes Tim Rogan, Nick Laughlin, Kai An Chee, Santina Umbach, Rachael Worthington, Neal Young, Joanna Carpenter, Roger Moss, Eric Sorrels, Richard Lindenfelzer, Mairys Joaquin, Erin McMillen, Melvin Gray Jr, and Ashlyn Sotolongo.

November 5 and 6 at 7:30 PM. $56/person, get tickets at tickets.artshhi.com or by calling (843) 842-ARTS 2787.

Creative Team:

Produced and Directed by Laurie Glodowski and Patti Maurer (35th Parallel Productions)

Music Director - Kenneth Gartman

Book, Music, Lyrics - Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter

Orchestrator - Michael Meketa

Stage Manager - Ginger M. James