Jimmy Carr to Bring KILLING JOKES Tour to North Charleston This October

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Award-winning comedian, writer, and television host Jimmy Carr announced his new stand-up comedy tour, KILLING JOKES, presented by Outback Presents and Chambers Touring, is coming to the Lowcountry at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on October11, 2027.

Presales for the new tour begin Wednesday, October 21 at 10AM through JIMMYCARR.COM, ahead of the general on-sale Friday, October 23. In comedy, 'killing' is a good thing. Everywhere else, it's frowned upon.

ABOUT Jimmy Carr:

Jimmy Carr is an award-winning comedian, writer, television host and one of the biggest names in comedy.

Jimmy performs stand-up to sell-out crowds across the globe, bringing his shows to venues in over 50 countries. His last tour show, Terribly Funny, sold well over 1.2 million tickets globally, including in the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, making it the biggest ever international stand-up comedy tour. His most recent tour, Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny has already surpassed that total and marked the first time this record-breaking comedian has toured in arenas in the UK and Ireland.

Jimmy is a household name in UK television, known for hosting over two decades of Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz. He hosts the smash hit, record-breaking UK version of Last One Laughing for Amazon, returning for a third series in 2027. Jimmy hosted several series of Roast Battle UK and Your Face Or Mine for Comedy Central and I Literally Just Told You for Channel 4. He hosts the recently launched series Am I The A**hole for Comedy Central.

Jimmy co-wrote, executive produced, and acted in the period drama comedy spoof feature film Fackham Hall, released theatrically in the UK and US in December 2025, with a wider international rollout in early 2026, and praised by The Guardian as "fast and funny".

Jimmy has accrued a massive following online with over 20 million subscribers across all major social networks. His YouTube channel has 2.16 million subscribers and over 1.4 billion views, making him the most followed UK stand-up comedian on the platform. In recent years, Jimmy has been releasing content filmed at his live shows under the enormously successful 'Heckle Amnesty' strand on his YouTube channel. In December 2025, the 60-minute YouTube Original Jimmy Carr: Road Kill dropped, comprising his favourite heckle and crowd work interactions from his global tour shows throughout the year.

Jimmy is also a high-profile name in North America. He was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with Netflix in 2015, releasing four specials on the platform, Funny Business (2016), Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2017) and His Dark Material (2021) and Natural Born Killer (2024). Jimmy has made multiple appearances on major US late-night talk shows including: Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and guested on podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience, Kill Tony and What Now? With Trevor Noah.

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