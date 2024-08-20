Individual Tickets For North Charleston POPS! 2024 - 2025 Shows On Sale Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Individual tickets for the North Charleston POPS! 2024 – 2025 season shows will go on sale Monday, August 26 at 10 AM. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (Advance Ticket Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 AM – 4 PM).

The North Charleston POPS! recently announced their 2024 – 2025 season concerts. The season features six exhilarating shows and something for everyone. This season's concerts are: Bewitched featuring Elena Flores on Saturday, October 19; Funk At The Philharmonic on Saturday, November 9; Holiday Pops on Saturday, December 7; Latin Fusion featuring Gino Castillo and Duda Luceno on Saturday, January 18; Lowcountry Legends featuring Quiana Parlor on Saturday, March 22; and Star Wars on Saturday, April 26. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Show time for all concerts is 7:30 PM.

Season tickets are still on sale as well and start at only $126. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets before public on-sales, and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.To purchase season tickets go to www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com. To purchase season tickets by phone, call 843-202-ARTS (2787).

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their “Guiding Lights” tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with national touring Broadway shows Wicked, Mary Poppins, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, The Book of Mormon, and Beautiful:The Carole King Musical during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

North Charleston POPS!

2024 – 2025 Season Shows

Bewitched featuring Elena Flores

October 19, 2024

The Pops opens our 13th season with Fall Favorites. Crossover artist Elena Flores will contrast mystery and hope. “The Queen of the Night” aria paired with “Cohen's Hallelujah”; “Never Enough” with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. Maestro Palmer will lead the orchestra down rich paths including “Death and Transfiguration” from the movie Hancock, “March to the Scaffold”, and a lighter fall treat, the “Devil Went Down to Georgia”. Prepare to be frightened and uplifted in the Pops nod to Halloween.

FUNK AT THE PHILHARMONIC

November 9, 2024

Guest artist Robbie Madison will headline the night with soul, hip-hop and funk favorites. Hear Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye. The Pops showcases tunes from Earth, Wind and Fire in a throwback to our opening season. Relive groundbreaking title tracks from Shaft, Superfly, Coffy, and Foxy Brown.

HOLIDAY POPS

December 7, 2024

This seasonal favorite returns to North Charleston. Laced in opulent joy and splendor, North Charleston comes alive with the beauty of the holidays. Returning artists include Martin Chalk, Heather Rice, Suzanne Fleming-Atwood, Palmetto City Ballet, stage actors and dancers. Described as the most spectacular Holiday Pops celebration in the Lowcountry, the orchestra will delight all from the youngest child to the greatest adult.

LATIN FUSION FEATURING GINO CASTILLO AND DUDA LUCENO

January 18, 2025

This program begins hot, and ends even hotter. Maestro Palmer ignites the orchestra in “Gershwin's Cuban Overture”, “Haupango”, and “Andalucia”. Charleston Cuban artist, Gino Castillo will showcase his rhythmic percussion and vocals. Duda Luceno will light the evening with Brazilian energy and passion. Prepare to be set on fire with a night of Latin Fusion.

LOWCOUNTRY LEGENDS FEATURING QUIANA PARLOR

March 22, 2025

They feature 2X Grammy Award winning artist Quiana Parlor in a sumptuous dive into riches of Charleston music and heritage. Selections include “God Bless the Child”, “Amazing Grace”, Porgy and Bess and more. Explore a night of Gospel, Blues, Gullah Geechie, and African Dance. Composer and Jazz Saxophonist Kevin Patton will premiere a new work for symphony. African American composers Florence Price, Samuel Colerage-Taylor and Scott Joplin will complete the evening.

STAR WARS

April 26, 2025

Our season reaches its climax with a journey through the works of the greatest composer of modern film, John Williams. In his own words, “The music of ‘Star Wars' may turn 50, but it is new again every day, and now forever a part of our lives”. His music transcends from the brilliance of the opening fanfare, to the opulent “Imperial March” to the “Throne Room”. Williams affects our very soul. Experience the power and majesty of life through Star Wars and the classical music that inspired it.

