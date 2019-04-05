Inaugural Habitat Build At Arena Announces Benefit Concert Line-Up

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville and Bon Secours Wellness Arena announce that their partnership to initiate a Habitat build at the Arena is moving forward to include a public concert, with proceeds benefiting future Habitat builds in Greenville.

J. Roddy Walston & The Business, with special guest Susto, will perform to cap off the week long Habitat Build on Friday, May 17 at 7:30pm. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 10 at 10am and can be purchased at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $35 for the general admission floor and $25 for general admission arena bowl seating.

Construction of the house will begin on Monday, May 13 in the Arena's outdoor plaza along I-385, near the GSP International Airport Box Office and outdoor marquee - with the marquee being used to display facts and figures on the affordable housing issue in Greenville and to promote the sponsors/volunteers taking part in the construction during the daily volunteer build sessions. The Friday concert will celebrate the week long effort before the house is moved to its final site in the Greater Sullivan area of Downtown Greenville - where Habitat, the Arena, and the build's corporate partners will continue to volunteer until completion in July.

"The Arena staff has volunteered on several wonderful Habitat builds in our community," shares Bon Secours Wellness Arena's General Manager Beth Paul, "but I know this one is going to stand out for me. The idea behind using the Arena is to put the issue of affordable housing for local families front and center within our community. By building for a week on the Arena's front doorstep, we can truly make that happen."

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County and Loaves & Fishes are the inaugural "STAGE Partners" for the Arena. STAGE, or Serving Together: Arena's Giving Experience, is the new name for the Arena's community outreach program that was announced in October 2018.





