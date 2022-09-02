Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greenville Theatre Will Open Season 97 With SOMETHING ROTTEN!

The production opens on Friday, September 9th (8:00PM).

Sep. 02, 2022  

Greenville Theatre will open season 97 with Broadway's newest comedy smash, Something Rotten!

This 2015 musical takes audiences back to the Renaissance time, where everything is new! With a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and Music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who are struggling writers trying to compete with their contemporary Rockstar, William Shakespeare. After seeking advice from a local soothsayer, they decide to write the world's first musical. Come see this laugh-out-loud story with acting, singing, and dancing all at the same time!

This stellar cast is directed by TV's Michael Kostroff and features Greenville actors Andrew Anderson, Carter Allen, Samantha Eyler, Siri Howard, Liam Brenzel, and Rod McClendon.

"I am over-the-moon excited for Greenville audiences to see Something Rotten! The piece itself is already hilarious, but what puts this production over the top is the insanely talented cast," remarks director Michael Kostroff. "It's been a privilege guiding this crazy ship full of funny, and if there's one thing I can guarantee, it's this: If you come see Something Rotten, you will laugh...like, a lot!"

"Diving into one of the biggest musical comedies of the last ten years has been a wonderfully rewarding challenge for me," describes actor Andrew Anderson. "It's been a privilege to work with this fantastic cast and to see them bring these funny, outrageous characters to life! The music, dancing, and story make this show one 'that audiences will be lining up to see!'"

Tickets prices are $40 for Adults and $38 for Seniors. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for just $20. This show is rated PG-13.

Something Rotten! opens on Friday, September 9th (8:00PM). Additional show dates include Tuesday, September 13th and 20th (7:30PM), Thursday, September 15th and 22nd (7:30PM), Friday, September 16th and 23rd (8:00PM), Saturday, September 10th, 17th, and 24th (8:00PM), and Sunday, September 11th, 18th, and 25th (3:00PM).

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.





