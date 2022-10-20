Greenville Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Greenville Theatre presents the regional premiere of the longest running play in Broadway history, The Play That Goes Wrong!

Come see the Cornley Drama Society as they "attempt" to put on a murder mystery at Greenville Theatre. Written and developed by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Worldwide, this ridiculous comedy farce will have you laughing nonstop from beginning to end. The Oliver Award-winning play is a combination of Sherlock Holmes mystery meets Monty Python hysteria. The Huffington Post describes it as, "The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!"

This hilarious troupe is Directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Max Quinlan and features the local talents of Carter Allen, Thelma Cope, Cory Granner, Evan Harris, Todd A. Janssen, Matt Reece, Jamie Riedy, and Laura Sykes.

"Normally you try to avoid the possibility of everything falling apart in front of an audience," explains Greenville Theatre's Technical Director and Set Designer for this show Graham Shaffer, "but that's exactly what this show is all about. Making that happen in a convincing, safe, and repeatable way has been quite a fun challenge for me. Luckily, we have a cast and crew that are great at what they do."

"One of the things that intrigued me about the script was how challenging it was - both from an acting perspective and from a technical standpoint," added actor Matt Reece. "Luckily, our director Max Quinlan has assembled a great group of theatre artists on and off the stage that were ready to face those challenges in a positive, fun way. The process has been a constant laugh and I hope the audience will have the same experience watching it."

Tickets prices are $35 Adults and $33 Seniors. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for just $20 with a valid student ID. The Play That Goes Wrong opens on Friday, October 21st (8:00PM).

Additional show dates include Thursdays October 27th, November 3rd, November 10th (7:30PM), Friday and Saturday performances October 22nd, 28th, 29th, and November 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th (8:00PM) with Sunday performances on October 23rd, 30th, November 6th and 13th (3:00PM).

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.