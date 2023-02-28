Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greenville Theatre Presents BIG RIVER

Big River opens on Thursday, March 2nd and runs through March 18th.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Greenville Theatre Presents BIG RIVER

This 7-time Tony Award-winning best musical is based on the classic novel, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain. With a beautiful folk and gospel score brought to life by a live band on our stage, audiences will get swept away with Jim and Huck as they adventure down the Mississippi. The show follows this unlikely story of friendship, as Huck escapes his homelife, gets into trouble with Tom Sawyer, falls in with convicts, and searches for his truth to let it shine. Come sail away with Huck and Jim as they navigate the changing tides of American History.

This sensational cast is directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Max Quinlan, with choreography by Michael Cherry. The production is led by Mitchell Smith as Huck Finn and Guillermo Jemmott as Jim. Other featured performers include Carter Allen, Bruce Meahl, Abby Gilbert, Myles Moore, Kirsten Brock, and Jerry Witty as Mark Twain.

"This beautiful production has been an honor to conceive," describes Director Max Quinlan. "Big River deals with so many important issues and themes that resonate today. Huck and Jim are fighting the oppression and barriers created by society in order to find their own truth and freedom from within. One of the ultimate messages of this show, for me, is about "light." Finding your inner light, allowing it to shine, and sharing it with the world. I am very excited for audiences to be moved by this powerful story, delivered by these incredible actors, designers, and musicians of the Upstate."

"Big River has been such an eye-opening experience," remarks leading actor Mitchell Smith. "Working with material that is just as light-hearted and free as it is deep and heavy, is very rewarding. I hope audiences leave this show with Huck's sentiment that although there is still so much work to be done, we can still see and celebrate the light that shines from everyone. Everyone's light is important, special, and can help us find our way in the darkness."

Tickets prices are just $40 Adults and $38 Seniors. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for just $20 with a valid student ID. Big River opens on Thursday, March 2nd (7:30PM). Additional performances include Thursday, March 9, 16 (7:30PM), Friday, March 3, 10, 17 (8:00PM), Saturday, March 4, 11, 18 (8:00PM), with Saturday matinees on March 11, 18 (2:00PM) and Sunday matinees March 5, 12, 19 (3:00PM).

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.




THE ALL NIGHT STRUT to be Presented at Town Theatre in March Photo
THE ALL NIGHT STRUT to be Presented at Town Theatre in March
'We'll be seeing you...' at Town Theatre as we take a delightful trip through the music, movement and memories of the 1930s and '40s. The All Night Strut is a melting pot of tunes from iconic artists such as Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and The Gershwins.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced as Next Play at The Warehouse Theatre Photo
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced as Next Play at The Warehouse Theatre
The next show in The Warehouse Theatre's current string of comedies is the  music-laced, uproarious good time, The Legend of Georgia McBride.
USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26 Photo
USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26
Five wildly diverse short plays will share the stage for four eclectic performances when the USC Dept. of Theatre and Dance presents the 10 Minute Play Festival, February 23-26 at the Lab Theatre.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At Photo
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM
Five world-class illusionists make up Champions of Magic, a mind-bending theatrical production heading back out on tour in 2023 following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 2.

More Hot Stories For You


THE ALL NIGHT STRUT to be Presented at Town Theatre in MarchTHE ALL NIGHT STRUT to be Presented at Town Theatre in March
February 24, 2023

'We'll be seeing you...' at Town Theatre as we take a delightful trip through the music, movement and memories of the 1930s and '40s. The All Night Strut is a melting pot of tunes from iconic artists such as Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and The Gershwins.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced as Next Play at The Warehouse TheatreTHE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced as Next Play at The Warehouse Theatre
February 20, 2023

The next show in The Warehouse Theatre's current string of comedies is the  music-laced, uproarious good time, The Legend of Georgia McBride.
USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26
February 8, 2023

Five wildly diverse short plays will share the stage for four eclectic performances when the USC Dept. of Theatre and Dance presents the 10 Minute Play Festival, February 23-26 at the Lab Theatre.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AMCHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM
February 6, 2023

Five world-class illusionists make up Champions of Magic, a mind-bending theatrical production heading back out on tour in 2023 following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 2.
North Charleston Coliseum Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Entertainment in the LowcountryNorth Charleston Coliseum Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Entertainment in the Lowcountry
January 25, 2023

On January 29, 1993, the Lowcountry entertainment scene changed forever. On this date, the North Charleston Coliseum first opened its doors.
share