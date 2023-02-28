Greenville Theatre Presents BIG RIVER

This 7-time Tony Award-winning best musical is based on the classic novel, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain. With a beautiful folk and gospel score brought to life by a live band on our stage, audiences will get swept away with Jim and Huck as they adventure down the Mississippi. The show follows this unlikely story of friendship, as Huck escapes his homelife, gets into trouble with Tom Sawyer, falls in with convicts, and searches for his truth to let it shine. Come sail away with Huck and Jim as they navigate the changing tides of American History.

This sensational cast is directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Max Quinlan, with choreography by Michael Cherry. The production is led by Mitchell Smith as Huck Finn and Guillermo Jemmott as Jim. Other featured performers include Carter Allen, Bruce Meahl, Abby Gilbert, Myles Moore, Kirsten Brock, and Jerry Witty as Mark Twain.

"This beautiful production has been an honor to conceive," describes Director Max Quinlan. "Big River deals with so many important issues and themes that resonate today. Huck and Jim are fighting the oppression and barriers created by society in order to find their own truth and freedom from within. One of the ultimate messages of this show, for me, is about "light." Finding your inner light, allowing it to shine, and sharing it with the world. I am very excited for audiences to be moved by this powerful story, delivered by these incredible actors, designers, and musicians of the Upstate."

"Big River has been such an eye-opening experience," remarks leading actor Mitchell Smith. "Working with material that is just as light-hearted and free as it is deep and heavy, is very rewarding. I hope audiences leave this show with Huck's sentiment that although there is still so much work to be done, we can still see and celebrate the light that shines from everyone. Everyone's light is important, special, and can help us find our way in the darkness."

Tickets prices are just $40 Adults and $38 Seniors. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for just $20 with a valid student ID. Big River opens on Thursday, March 2nd (7:30PM). Additional performances include Thursday, March 9, 16 (7:30PM), Friday, March 3, 10, 17 (8:00PM), Saturday, March 4, 11, 18 (8:00PM), with Saturday matinees on March 11, 18 (2:00PM) and Sunday matinees March 5, 12, 19 (3:00PM).

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.