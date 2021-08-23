Fans Can Get Free Tickets From Cola Concerts To See Jake Owen Live

Country star and multi-platinum selling artist Jake Owen is heading to Cayce to play the Columbia Speedway Amphitheatre and now fans can see the show for free. Cola Concerts is offering fans free tickets to the September 10 show which will feature special guest Callista Clark.

The concert is presented by WCOS, Columbia's home for the Morning Rush and your favorite country music all day, and iHeartRadio. Fans can pick up tickets now through Ticketmaster, just follow the link at ColaConcerts.com.

Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen's new single "Made For You" is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With eight #1 songs to his name, "Made For You" follows Owen's fastest-rising career #1 single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" and most recent #1 single, "Homemade." Owen's songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X PLATINUM anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," PLATINUM-certified hits "Beachin,'" "Anywhere With You," "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away," and GOLD-certified "American Country Love Song." Owen's sixth studio album, GREETINGS FROM... JAKE, produced three Top 10 singles, including two #1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing "Made For You." Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout Barefoot Blue Jean Night album, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive #1 hits. Owen is gearing up to join Moi once again to record his seventh studio album.

Every song has a story and at just 17-years-old Callista Clark has a lot to say. Like so many talented singer/songwriters that paved the way before her, the young songstress wields her creative gifts as both a defense and an instrument of peace as she puts her heart on display with her debut collection Real To Me, out now via Big Machine Records. Blending her love for authentic, timeless classics with the sounds of her Georgia roots, Clark "arrives with confidence and verve" (Billboard) on her debut collection. Gearing up for the release, she collaborated with many of Country music's leading songwriters including Jonathan Singleton, Laura Veltz, Nicolle Galyon, and Emily Shackleton, among others. The proof that Clark can hold her own among Nashville's most prominent is evident as she was recently named the next iHeartCountry On The Verge Artist and her debut single, "It's 'Cause I Am" continues to climb as Country radio's most successful new artist debut of 2021. Clark performed "It's 'Cause I Am" for the first time on national television during a Live with Kelly & Ryan appearance last month. Her inspiring videos with which Scooter Braun (SB Projects) and Scott Borchetta (Big Machine Label Group) took notice, have amassed over 130 million views across all socials + YouTube.

This season will be different from past concerts at the speedway. The newly designed Columbia Speedway Amphitheater will be set up like a traditional amphitheater with a small VIP seated section near the stage followed by general admission lawn seating. This will ensure everyone has the perfect view of these incredible shows.

The Fall Cola Concerts lineup includes; The Revivalists & Michael Franti (8/28), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit which has been rescheduled to (9/2), Jake Owen (9/10), Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads (9/11), Gov't Mule & Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (9/16), Ziggy Marley (10/5), Old Crow Medicine Show (10/15).

Fans can claim their free tickets for Jake Owen live at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheatre on Friday, September 10 through Ticketmaster by following the link at ColaConcerts.com. The Columbia Speedway Amphitheater is located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, SC 29003.