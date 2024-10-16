Dance Program at USC Will Perform Diverse Ballet and Contemporary Rep in November Fall Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of South Carolina’s Betsy Blackmon Dance Company will present its Fall Concert, featuring a diverse assortment of ballet and contemporary works, November 7-8 at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Show time is 7:30pm nightly. Admission is $15 for students, $20 for USC faculty/staff, military, and seniors 60+, and $22 for the public. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event/betsy-blackmon-dance-company-fall-concert/ or by calling 803-251-2222. The Koger Center is located at 1051 Greene St.

Featured works include:

The Kingdom of the Shades from Marius Petipa’s dramatic 1877 ballet La Bayadère, staged by guest artist Valentina Kozlova(Principal Dancer, Bolshoi Ballet & NYC Ballet);

Corvidae by guest artist Colin Connor (former Artistic Director of Limón Dance Company);

Essence de Femme and Momento Mágico by Dwight Rhoden (co-founder, Complexions Contemporary Ballet); and,

Luna, an original contemporary work by Senior Dance Instructor Olivia Waldrop.





Comments