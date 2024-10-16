Dance Program at USC Will Perform Diverse Ballet and Contemporary Rep in November Fall Concert

Performances run November 7-8 at the Koger Center for the Arts.
The University of South Carolina’s Betsy Blackmon Dance Company will present its Fall Concert, featuring a diverse assortment of ballet and contemporary works, November 7-8 at the Koger Center for the Arts.
Show time is 7:30pm nightly. Admission is $15 for students, $20 for USC faculty/staff, military, and seniors 60+, and $22 for the public. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event/betsy-blackmon-dance-company-fall-concert/ or by calling 803-251-2222. The Koger Center is located at 1051 Greene St.
Featured works include:
Videos