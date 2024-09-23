Comedian Jeff Arcuri To Perform At Charleston Gaillard Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced Jeff Arcuri: Whole Wide World Tour on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Jeff has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central's Roast Battle, Laughs! on Fox, SiriusXM, and a plethora of comedy festivals around the country. Based in New York, Jeff can be seen nightly at The Comedy Cellar.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 27, at 10:00am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

ABOUT THE CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center is committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall; a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations; and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.

