Cola Concerts To Bring Old Crow Medicine Show To Township Auditorium, September 10

For nearly a quarter century this self-described "monkey wrench gang of old-time string band musicians" has consistently delivered high-caliber, crowd-enchanting performances across North America.

Described as "old-timey, bluegrass, alt-country to Appalachian music with a punk vibe," one of the founding members Critter Fuqua said "We just knew we wanted to combine the technical side of the old sound with the energy of a Nirvana."

Their most recent album offers up a riveting glimpse into American mythology and the wildly colorful characters who populate it. The most incisive body of work yet from the Nashville-based roots band-a two-time Grammy Award-winning juggernaut whose triumphs include induction into the Grand Ole Opry and double-platinum certification for their iconic hit single "Wagon Wheel"-the album pays homage to everyone from Elvis Presley to Eudora Welty while shedding a bright light on the darker aspects of the country's legacy. The current band line-up is Ketch Secor (fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo, vocals) - Morgan Jahnig (upright bass) - Cory Younts (mandolin, keyboards, drums, vocals) - Jerry Pentecost (drums, mandolin) - Mike Harris (slide guitar, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, vocals) and Mason Via (guitar, gitjo, vocals).

Cola Concerts is also presenting Ziggy Marley: A Tribute to his father August 16, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Gov't Mule August 27 and Mt. Joy on October 20, all at the Township Auditorium.

Tickets for Old Crow Medicine Show September 10, 8:00 PM at the Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10:00 AM at colaconcerts.com and ticketmaster.com The Township Auditorium is located at 1703 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201.