Cirque Du Soleil AXEL Comes to Greenville

It is with great excitement that Cirque du Soleil announces its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with new original scores. AXEL will be gliding into The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for 6 performances only from February 13-16, 2020. Tickets are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/axel and at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Show Schedule

Thursday, February 13 at 7:30 pm

Friday, February 14 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 15 at 3:30 and 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 16 at 1:00 and 5:00 pm

An inspirational and musical storyline

Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the super villain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the super charged world of AXEL. Spectacular ice skating, breath-taking acrobatics, pop-rock music and vibrant visuals create an energetic and immersive experience for the whole family.

In Cirque du Soleil AXEL, the music serves a narrative thread guiding our characters and our audiences as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter that the most radiant star.

This newest Cirque du Soleil creation brings a new look to the world of ice skating by introducing us to the discipline of freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high calibre ice skating of all kinds.





