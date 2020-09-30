Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charleston Opera House Presents OPERA ON THE WATERFRONT

Article Pixel

The concert will take place on October 3, 2020 at 7pm.

Sep. 30, 2020  

Charleston Opera House will present Opera on the Waterfront, its first live performance since the start of the pandemic.

The concert will take place on October 3, 2020 at 7pm.

This free event will feature some of opera's greatest hits performed by a cast of international, national, and local artists in a program designed to please the seasoned opera goer and novice alike.

Bring your blanket, chairs, and get there early to reserve your spot on the lawn at Memorial Waterfront Park. A food truck will also be available.

Learn more at https://www.charlestonoperatheater.org/



Related Articles View More South Carolina Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Peter Cincotti - Heart of the City at Birdland Jazz
  • Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!