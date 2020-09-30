Charleston Opera House Presents OPERA ON THE WATERFRONT

The concert will take place on October 3, 2020 at 7pm.

Charleston Opera House will present Opera on the Waterfront, its first live performance since the start of the pandemic.

This free event will feature some of opera's greatest hits performed by a cast of international, national, and local artists in a program designed to please the seasoned opera goer and novice alike.

Bring your blanket, chairs, and get there early to reserve your spot on the lawn at Memorial Waterfront Park. A food truck will also be available.

Learn more at https://www.charlestonoperatheater.org/

