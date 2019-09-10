Centre Stage Announces MASQUERADE: AN EVENING OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER AND RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Listen to the music of the night! Centre Stage presents Masquerade: An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rodgers & Hammerstein. Experience an evening of dazzling classics made famous by these legendary composers who created spectacular works like The Phantom of the Opera, Oklahoma, Cats, and The Sound of Music. Featuring well known classics like "Music of the Night", "Memory", "Climb Every Mountain", and of course "Masquerade", this event features the finest of Greenville's local talent.

This one night only special fundraising event is part of the Centre Stage Cabaret Benefit series. These events are not part of our Main Stage Series or Fringe Series, but instead are stand alone pieces designed to entertain and dazzle. Each event includes desserts from the finest restaurants in the Upstate, as well as complimentary drinks.

Whether you're a fan of the lineup, a regular attendee at Centre Stage, or just looking for an afternoon or night on the town, our cabaret events are sure to provide a unique and memorable experience. All proceeds from the Cabaret Benefit Series will support Centre Stage's Outreach Programs and operating expenses.

Tickets for Masquerade: An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rodgers & Hammerstein are $50. Ticketing fees are applied to ALL purchases. The show is on Saturday, November 2 at 7pm and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You