Centre Stage Announces 9 TO 5 The Musical

Songs include familiar classics like "Backwoods Barbie," "Shine Like the Sun," and of course the Oscar-nominated title song, "9 to 5"!

Jan. 18, 2022  

9 To 5, The Musical is next up at Centre Stage, running March 10th- April 3rd, 2022.

Based on the memorable film, 9 to 5 tells the story of office manager Violet Newstead, who joins her fellow co-workers - frazzled divorcée Judy Bernly and sassy secretary Doralee Rhodes - to turn the tables on their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" of a boss in true Dolly Parton fashion!

Songs include familiar classics like "Backwoods Barbie," "Shine Like the Sun," and of course the Oscar-nominated title song, "9 to 5"! Don't miss this celebration of the Queen of Country, y'all!

Learn more at www.centrestage.org.


