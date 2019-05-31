BWW Previews: MIDLANDS THEATRE ROUNDUP in Columbia, SC 5/31 - Sumter Little Theatre presents AVENUE Q & More!

Sumter Little Theatre presents AVENUE Q with music and lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, and book by Jeff Whitty. The production is directed by Carmela Bryan and stars an ensemble cast. Musical direction by Linda Beck. Choreography by Libby Singleton. AVENUE Q opens Thursday, May 23rd and runs through June 8th. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, seniors, and military and can be purchase at the door, online, or by calling the box office at 803-775-2150. Sumter Little Theatre is located at 14 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC 29150. For more information, visit http://www.sumterlittletheatre.com/.



CLOSING! Trustus Theatre presents SWEAT by Lynn Nottage. The production is directed by Erin Wilson and stars Patrick Dodds, Steve Harley, Christine Hellman, Darion McCloud, Samuel McWhite, Dewey Scott-Wiley, Lonetta Thompson, Samuel Traquina, and De'on Turner. Scenic and lighting design by Chet Longley. Costume design by Amy Brower Lown. Sound design by Patrick Michael Kelly. Property design by Sam Hetler. SWEAT opens May 17th and runs through June 1st. Tickets are $28 for adults and $23 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased at the door, online, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732, extension 1. Group rate for groups of 10 or more also available. Trustus is located at 520 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201. For more information, visit www.trustus.org.





