BWW Previews: MIDLANDS THEATRE ROUNDUP in Columbia, SC 4/26 - Chapin Theatre Company presents DIXIE SWIM CLUB

OPENING! Chapin Theatre Company presents DIXIE SWIM CLUB by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. The production is directed by Ripley Thames and stars Tiffany Dinsmore, Meesh Hays, Zsuzsa Manna, Cathy Carter Scott, and Debra Haines Kiser. DIXIE SWIM CLUB opens Friday, April 26th and runs through Sunday, May 5th. Tickets are $18 for adults, $17 for seniors (60 and older), and $15 for youth (18 and under). All performances are at The Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, located at 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063. For more information, visit www.chapintheatre.org.

CLOSING! Columbia Children's Theatre presents THE THREE LITTLE PIGS with music by George Stiles and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. The production is directed by Paul Lindley II with choreography by Lisa Sendler and stars an ensemble cast. THE THREE LITTLE PIGS opens Saturday, April 20 and runs through Sunday, April 28. Tickets are $10, or $8 for active military and seniors. All Saturday night tickets are $5. Columbia Children's Theatre is located in Richland Mall, 2400 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204. For more information, visit columbiachildrenstheatre.com.

CLOSING! Full Circle Productions presents Aphra Behn: WANTON. WIT. WOMAN. by Mariah Anzaldo Hale. The production is directed by Lindsay Rae Taylor and stars Leslie Valdez, Sean Ardor, Iuliia Khamidullina, William Hollerung, Reilly Lucas, Susan Swavely, and Katrina Blanding. Scenic design by Nate Terracio. Lighting design by Allison Newcombe. Costume design by Mariah Anzaldo Hale. Aphra Behn: WANTON. WIT. WOMAN. opens Sunday, April 21st and runs through Sunday, April 28th. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, at the door, or by calling the box office at 803-407-5011. All performances are at the Center for Performance Experiment, 718 Devine Street, Columbia, SC, 29201. For more information, visit theatre.sc.edu.

CLOSING! Trustus Theatre presents THE GREAT GATSBY by Simon Levy, adapted from the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The production is directed by Chad Henderson and stars Jason Stokes, Jared Rogers-Martin, Katie Leitner, Brittany Hammock, Richard Edward III, Raia Jane Hirsch, Elizabeth Houck, Josh Kern, LaTrell Brennan, Brandon Chinn, and Frank Thompson. Featuring an original score by Mark Rapp and choreography by Stephanie Wilkins. Scenic design by Chad Henderson. Lighting design by Marc Hurst. Costume design by Janine McCabe. Sound design by Matt Pound. Property design by Cassie Ward. Projection design by Chad Henderson and Matt Pound. THE GREAT GATSBY opens April 5th and runs through April 27th. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased at the door, online, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732, extension 1. Group rate for groups of 10 or more also available. Trustus is located at 520 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201. For more information, visit www.trustus.org.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories