Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 South Bend Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld South Bend Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater

Best Direction Of A Stream

Alexa DeVito - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame

Best Editing Of A Stream

Gabe Krut, Patrick Starner - ONE GORGEOUS LITTLE MOMENT - Platform

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towel Theater

Best Musical

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Brittany Vogel - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame FTT

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Bellamy - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater

Best Streaming Musical

AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Laura Powell - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame