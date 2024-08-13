Tributes to Heart, Jimmy Buffett & Tina Turner to be Presented at Feinstein's in Carmel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael is honoring the talent of current and past musical greats. Join the folks at Feinstein’s for three of these tribute concerts in August – BARRACUDA: America’s Heart Tribute, BUBBLES UP: Let’s Celebrate Jimmy Buffet, and SIMPLY THE BEST: A Celebration of Tina Turner.

On Friday, August 16, Feinstein’s presents BARRACUDA - America's Heart Tribute takes the FEINSTEIN'S stage to salute the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees HEART.

Hailing from Nashville, TN, each extremely talented member of this tribute band is world traveled with an impressive resume. The band is known nationwide for its monster vocals, stellar musicianship and dazzling live performances.

Taking audiences on a musical journey back in time, BARRACUDA - America's Heart Tribute faithfully recreates Heart's radio and chart-topping hits that are loved by fans worldwide. With their highly stylized concert presentation of Heart's greatest hits, no audience member will be disappointed.

BUBBLES UP: Let’s Celebrate Jimmy Buffet is coming up on August 17. During his life, Paradise existed wherever Jimmy Buffett happened to be. Many of his lyrics were about living life, being happy, respecting each other, respecting nature and much more. The tropical troubadour who left us last year earns a place being celebrated at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael.

Join the tribute “docu-cabaret” team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet as they conjure a world of sun, salt water and nonstop parties while paying tribute to the singer, songwriter, author, sailor and entrepreneur whose roguish brand of island escapism on hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” made him something of a latter-day folk hero.



Farrell’s team frequently appears on the Feinstein’s stage with their tribute presentations. Some include ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute, BECAUSE OF YOU - A tribute to Tony Bennett and SWEET CAROLINE: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond. You’ll love BUBBLES UP as Farrell and Feinstein’s help you celebrate the King of Cool!

Thursday, August 22, is SIMPLY THE BEST- A Celebration of Tina Turner. Join Feinstein’s for a celebration of Tina Turner’s iconic musical legacy, her singular voice and iconic hits.

All hail the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Tina Turner’s singular voice and decades spanning career gave us songs that became part of the soundtrack of our lives. This celebration of Turner’s iconic musical legacy features hits like "Proud Mary", "What’s Love Got to Do with It", "Disco Inferno", "Private Dancer", and "Simply the Best".

The team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet return, launching their next tribute show featuring Indy vocal sensation Tiffany Gilliam singing the songs of the woman who inspired millions.

All shows begin at 7:30 pm; doors open at 5:30. Enjoy a fantastic dinner and beverages before the show. Get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813

