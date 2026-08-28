South Bend Symphony to Present A VERY MERRY SYMPHONY SLEIGH RIDE ADVENTURE

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The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is inviting families to kick off the holiday season with A Very Merry Symphony Sleigh Ride Adventure on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Part of the Shein Trust Community Series, this family-friendly concert takes audiences on a musical journey through holiday traditions from around the world.

Led by guest conductor Fernanda Lastra, the full orchestra will bring the sounds of the season to life with a program filled with familiar favorites and festive discoveries. Audiences will hear the playful March of the Toys from Babes in Toyland, Prokofiev's spirited Troika, the beloved Carol of the Bells, and a medley of holiday traditions in Festive Sounds of Hanukah. The program also features Feliz Navidad, Patapan, Silent Night, and a sing-along performance of Leroy Anderson's A Christmas Festival.

From carols to symphonic favorites, A Very Merry Symphony Sleigh Ride Adventure offers an opportunity for audiences of all ages to experience the holiday season through music and traditions from across cultures. Doors open one hour before the performance, come early to participate in a festive craft!

The Shein Trust Community Series is made possible through the generous support of Shein Family Trust. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is grateful for their commitment to artistic innovation and our community.

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