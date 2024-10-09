South Bend Symphony Orchestra & Notre Dame Children's Choir to Present THE SHOE BIRD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bring the whole family to the South Bend Symphony Orchestra's Annual Family Concert for a heartwarming conclusion to your Thanksgiving weekend! The South Bend Symphony Orchestra, featuring the Notre Dame Children's Choir, brings the annual Shein Trust Family concert to life. Eudora Welty's The Shoe Bird is a fun and inspiring story for all ages!

"This enchanting tale, brought to life with the musical talents of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and the Notre Dame Children's Choir, offers a unique opportunity for families to experience a magical blend of literature and music," said Alastair Willis, Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. "We are thrilled to bring this delightful story to our community."

Adapted from Eudora Welty's book, The Shoe Bird is a musical fable written for children's choir, narration, and orchestra. The story follows Arturo, the parrot, when he picks up and repeats a boy's comment, "Shoes are for the birds!" which results in much chaos!

While describing the many birds of the story, the music introduces the audience to the orchestra's instruments by featuring each instrument of the woodwind section.

The Symphony thanks Shein Trust for supporting this concert series and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for being a distinguished Artistic Partner of the 2024-25 Season.

TICKETS - Student/Children tickets are only $13 and adult tickets are $25.

ONLINE - www.dpactickets.nd.edu

PHONE - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Box Office (574) 631-2800.

(Noon - 6 pm, Monday - Friday)

IN-PERSON - Visit our friends at the DeBartolo (100 Performing Arts Center Notre Dame, IN 46556) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.

To VIEW the 2024-25 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More