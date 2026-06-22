NOW THAT IS FUNNY Comedy Night to Come to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

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Feinstein's will present NOW THAT IS FUNNY, a comedy night hosted by Susana Rodriquez with headliner Nick Cobb, on Thursday, June 25.

Hailing from Memphis, TN, Nick Cobb has been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, and NBC's Last Comic Standing where he earned a spot in the semi-finals and was featured in a montage of comics recognized for having highly original material.

Cobb has co-starred in an episode of Inside Amy Schumer, starred in Funny or Die's three-part series Disney Couple's Therapy, won the “March Madness Competition” at the Hollywood Improv and played the lead in a comedic web series for ESPN.com called "Team Players." He's been featured in many national commercials including a Super Bowl eTrade spot.

Now based in Chicago, Cobb performs regularly at top clubs including Zanies, The Laugh Factory and The Vault. When not performing standup, Cobb is brooding over that one guy in the crowd who was texting during his act.

Thursday's show will also feature Alex Ridge. Ridge is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian from LaGrange Park, Illinois, known for his laid-back and relaxed style of comedy. His sharp wit and effortless delivery have earned him a spot on Comedy Plex Comedy Club's “Watch List,” highlighting him as a comedian on the rise. Alex has performed all across the Midwest, bringing his unique perspective and easygoing humor to audiences throughout the region. Whether onstage or online, he continues to make a name for himself as a fresh voice in stand-up comedy.

Host and Producer of the show Susana Rodriguez is a Mexican/American comic who bases most of her comedy on her not looking Mexican and her strict church upbringing. She's a graduate of Second City acting program, but stand-up was always her first love. She has had the privilege of performing at the Laugh Factory, Hobart Art Theater, Center for Performing Arts, Vittum Theater, Mikey O Show, and Patti Vazquez and friends. She's opened/hosted for Bret Ernst and Josh Wolf. Along with being a comedian she enjoys producing national acts and Chicagoland Stand-up Comedy Show at Hobart Art Theater.

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