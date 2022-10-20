Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hear The “The St. Joseph River Suite” And More At The South Bend Symphony Orchestra's Debussy's LA MER, November 12

Guest conductor David Lockington leads the Symphony on this musical voyage.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Hear the "The St. Joseph River Suite" and more at the South Bend Symphony Orchestra's Debussy's La Mer on November 12.

Set sail on a musical journey with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra as they perform a water-themed concert at the second installment of the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series on Saturday, November 12, at the Morris Performing Arts Center, with works by Wagner, Curtis and Edington, Smetana, and Debussy. Guest conductor David Lockington leads the Symphony on this musical voyage and tickets start at $19.

Wagner's Overture to The Flying Dutchman is a popular orchestral work that gives the listener insight into some of the characters and their themes within The Flying Dutchman opera. The opening horn theme and the sound of the aggressive waves of the ocean create dramatic highs to the calming lows that give a solid start to the evening.

The "St. Joseph River Suite" celebrates the exceptional music of WNIT Public Television's documentary Then, Now and Always... The St. Joseph River Story premiered in 2021. Depicting the history on and around the St. Joseph River, one can hear the different aspects of the river that Curtis and Edington put together in this intricate suite.

Smetana's The Moldau was designed as a river piece as a realistic sonic boat ride. It was specifically intended to evoke the sounds of one of Bohemia's great rivers - the Vltava River. The Vltava River is the longest in Czechia, and it runs on a short southwesterly course out of the Bohemian Forest.

To conclude the evening, the highly anticipated Debussy's La Mer, will perform the final shimmering water play in this evening of flowing sounds. Debussy brings to life the evocative sense of motion blended to form mystical, altering sounds. Like the sea, La Mer tips the scales from serene, clear waters to the terrifying power that the sea holds, bringing the evening to its awe-inspiring finale!





