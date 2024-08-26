Carmel International Arts Festival Will Present Dancers From Around The World At This Year's Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 27th Annual Carmel International Arts Festival will welcome international dancing artists this year in addition to the physical representations of art from around the U.S. and the world that the festival has become known for. A Latvian Folk-dance Ensemble known as Lielupe will perform during the festival which takes place September 28 and 29 in Carmel, Indiana. Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos will also be part of the festival, presenting Mexican Folkloric dance.

Jelgava, Latvia is one of several Sister Cities to Carmel. Sister Cities were created to promote peace through people-to-people relationships. Latvian artists have been represented at CIAF for the past couple of years.

The Latvian Folk-Dance Ensemble, Lielupe from Jelgava, Latvia, was founded in 1959 as a senior's folk-dance group. In its creative activity, under the leadership of Vilis Ozols, the ensemble focused itself on the middle generation. Lielupe is currently made up of five generations of dedicated dancers committed to the highest standards of Latvian folk-dancing traditions.

The directors' and dancers' knowledge and love of dancing, as well as their dedication to one

another both during practice sessions and dance concerts, have allowed them to reach the highest level of Latvian folk-dancing professionalism and accomplishments.

In 1985, Elita Simsone assumed leadership and direction of Lielupe. In 1989, with her diploma performance “How to Love in the City – How to Love in the Countryside”, they won the title of Folk

Dance Ensemble. Under her direction, the ensemble has received the highest accolades, not only in Latvia, but also in international dance competitions and has performed in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand, Brazil, China, Nepal, Indonesia, Iran, Türkiye, and numerous European countries.

Lielupe has participated in all Latvian Song and Dance Festivals in Latvia since 1959. At their 65 Year Anniversary concert, “Love – Lielupe”, 152 present and former dancers participated.

For the folk-dance ensemble, traditions are handed down from one generation to another, allowing them to maintain a remarkably elevated level of professionalism and cohesiveness where every dancer is genuinely appreciated. For Lielupe and its members, folk dancing is more than simply dancing, it's an opportunity to bring people together for the passion and love of dancing and for the combined life experiences it brings to each of them, both in Latvia and the around the world.

Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos from Indianapolis will also be featured at this year's festival. This nonprofit educational and charitable organization is dedicated to teaching, preserving and sharing the heritage of Mexican folkloric dance. They provide cultural education and enrichment to the people and communities in Central Indiana. They have around 50 dancers ranging in age from 12 to 55 years. Mosaicos currently presents traditional dance groups representing the states of Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Durango, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Sinaloa, Jalisco, and Veracruz.

Their work has achieved recognition from different organizations such as Indiana Latino Expo, The Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis, Indy Eleven, Indy International Festival and more, including some in Evansville and Chicago.

Mosaicos' purpose is to provide an overview of the richness of music, dance and customs of Mexico through spectacular choreography and costumes. Behind this display of color and movement is a work that guarantees the projection of the traditions of each town.

The Carmel International Arts Festival is a major festival that brings more than 100 talented artists from around the country and the world to the Arts & Design District of Carmel. The artists have an amazing opportunity to share their work with nearly 30,000 people over the 2-day event.

The festival continues to grow every year with the addition of music, food, and now this year, international dancers. "I'm really looking forward to another fantastic year!” stated Jill Gilmer, President of the Carmel International Arts Festival. “The talent we had last year surpassed my expectations. We have extended our footprint, which should allow us to have roughly 150 artists, a few small stages for musicians and performers in addition to our Main and West Stages, a wine garden, more ethnic food and an interactive youth area that has doubled in size!”

For more information on CIAF, visit their website at www.carmelartsfestival.org/

