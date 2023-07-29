The Masque to Present THE WAITING GAME and OOM SCHALK AND THE SCULPTOR Next Month

There's a wonderful winter programme at The Masque in August.

Enjoy music, storytelling and theatre with a line-up that includes David Muller as Oom Schalk and popular community theatre group Cape Town Theatre Company in a brand new production.

“We are delighted to be welcoming back fellow community theatre group Cape Town Theatre Company with their latest show," says Faeron Wheeler, programming manager of The Masque. “David Muller as Oom Schalk always has a wonderful tale to share. The supremely talented Selim Kagee and Don Vino will dazzle us with their captivating performances, with tickets already sold out for this show.”

“Our programme for 2024 is already filling up and we are looking forward to hosting productions and artists as a go-to venue hire of choice in the deep south area,” she says.

The programme line-up includes:

4 August 8pm:

Oom Schalk and the Sculptor

Oom Schalk Lourens is alive and well. Yes, and he may be found telling Herman Charles Bosman stories in the Masque Theatre on Friday, 4 August at 8pm. Directed by the perspicacious Celia Musikanth, the seasoned Cape Town actor, David Muller, having taken over from Patrick Mynhardt, is bringing his innovative and unusual production home to Muizenberg, for one show only. A whole 90 minutes of Bosman stories mixed with merry mirth and the magnificent art of sculpting. It's like watching two shows wrapped in one.

Tickets are R140 / R100 for pensioners

Performances: 24, 25, 26 at 7pm 30 and 31 August and 1 and 2 September at 7pm, Matinee 26th & 27th at 1pm

The Waiting Game – Cape Town Theatre Company

A riveting new story set to music and dance exploring the need and want for human connection.

R150 No U13s

Cape Town Theatre Company returns with a brand new production set in the heart of Cape Town and the Muizenberg theatre community. The show is a riveting combination of heartfelt moments, action packed dance sequences and beautiful music all weaved together while taking the audience on a breath-taking journey of self-discovery, healing past traumas and simply finding the joy in everyday life. With a stellar cast of more than 17 performers and an original story set to music and dance, The Waiting Game asks those hard hitting questions we were all faced with after coming out of forced isolation and then having the want and need for human connection.

This sincere production is set to warm your heart, intrigue your mind and feed your soul as it explores the concept that we are all waiting for something. Perhaps a job offer to come in, for a doctor's appointment, for good news, for bad news, to win the race or to find that lifelong connection - we are all waiting for something. The question is, how long are you willing to wait.

More than 60 years old, The Masque is an iconic venue in the Cape Town cultural landscape. A unique and historic space, it has been home to many amateur theatre societies over the years and was established by local attorney Bertie Stern with the objective of encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people.

A registered Non-Profit Organisation, The Masque strives to make theatre accessible to all – onstage, backstage and for the audience. Run by volunteers with a focus on community, the theatre showcases all genres of performance and is as widely inclusive as possible. The Masque is wheelchair friendly, has a fully licensed bar and snacks are available before shows and during intervals.

At the helm of the operation is a team with professional theatre experience. Continuing its work into the post-Covid-19 era, The Masque seeks to present high-quality amateur theatre productions, providing a service of artistic engagement with the local community, celebrating diversity and building on the Theatre's reputation as a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.

Bookings can be made at Quicket Click Here

For discounted block bookings of more than 10 tickets - please contact manager@themasque.co.za

The Masque Box Office is open from 9am to 2pm every Wednesday.

Cash bar and simple snacks are available for sale at the Theatre.

The Masque is situated at 37 Main Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa.

Parking is available at the venue. Wheelchair Access and Facilities available.

The Masque has a back-up generator so the show will go on, even when there is load shedding!

*Join The Masque community! Become a member and have your say in the theatre. You can also sign up as a volunteer to participate on stage or behind the scenes, from stage management to archiving the wardrobe department! http://bit.ly/MasqueVolunteer

Join the conversation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/masquetheatresa

https://www.instagram.com/masquetheatresa/

www.themasque.co.za

The Masque Theatre

More than 60 years old, The Masque is an iconic venue in the Cape Town cultural landscape. A unique and historic space, it has been home to many amateur theatre societies over the years and was established by local attorney Bertie Stern with the objective of encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people.

Stern had a vision to provide a platform for both amateur and professional performers regardless of their social or political situation at that time. When The Masque opened, it was one of the only theatres in Cape Town that was open to people of all ethnic backgrounds.

A registered Non-Profit Organisation, The Masque strives to make theatre accessible to all – onstage, backstage and for the audience. Run by volunteers with a focus on community, the theatre showcases all genres of performance and is as widely inclusive as possible. The Masque is wheelchair friendly, has a fully licensed bar and snacks are available before shows and during intervals.

In 1993 Bertie bequeathed The Masque into trust for the benefit and growth of community theatre. The theatre was totally destroyed by fire in 1997 and it took two years to rebuild (thanks largely to the generosity of the late Joan St Leger-Lindbergh). The Theatre is still owned by the Stern Masque Theatre Trust and is managed by a board of volunteers.

At the helm of the operation is a team with professional theatre experience. Continuing its work into the post-Covid-19 era, The Masque seeks to present high-quality amateur theatre productions, providing a service of artistic engagement with the local community, celebrating diversity and building on the Theatre's reputation as a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.