COMMISSION CONTINUA to Play POPArt Theatre

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COMMISSION CONTINUA atwill come to POPArt Theatre, created by Phala Ookeditse Phala and Tony Bonani Miyambo, and performed by Tony Miyambo.



Thirty years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Commission Continua offers a searing reflection on South Africa's ongoing struggle for justice, accountability and meaningful change asking what becomes of a nation that continues to record its wounds, but struggles to act upon what has been revealed.

At its centre is Bright Maluleke, an unassuming records clerk tasked with photocopying and archiving the findings of South Africa's many commissions of inquiry. As he processes affidavit after affidavit, report after report, the distance between paper and lived reality begins to collapse. What begins as routine administration spirals into a visceral reckoning with the violence, grief and unanswered truths buried within the archive.

From the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Marikana, Life Esidimeni and the Zondo Commission, Bright finds himself surrounded by a seemingly endless paper trail of testimony, findings and recommendations and confronted by the uncomfortable question of what all this documentation has ultimately changed.

Performed in a stripped-down theatrical environment of a photocopier, microphone and live loop station, Commission Continua transforms the language and machinery of bureaucracy into a haunting sonic and theatrical landscape.

The production interrogates one of the central paradoxes of South Africa's democracy: the meticulous recording of truth without the delivery of justice. It asks whether commissions of inquiry remain instruments of accountability, or whether they risk becoming rituals of delay endlessly producing testimony, recommendations and paper while the country waits for meaningful consequence.

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