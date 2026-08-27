SEMI-SOET - THE MUSICAL Will Come to The Teatro

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After a successful sold-out run at AfriForum Teater in 2025, by popular demand, Semi-Soet – The Musical heads to Joburg where it will be making its appearance on one of South Africa’s biggest stages; The Teatro at Montecasino from 4 – 27 September 2026.

The ever popular Bobby Van Jaarsveld – and his speedo - and Anel Alexander return as the beloved characters JP and Jaci. The talented Zöricke Snyman and Philip Schnetler, both of whom have received Naledi nominations for this production, will also return, along with Nadia Beukes, who is no stranger to the Teatro stage.

The beloved musical, based on the popular romantic South African film Semi-Soet, captivated audiences at AfriForum Teater with humour, romance and well-known Afrikaans music. The production follows the beloved story of Jaci and JP – two people who pretend to be the perfect couple, only to discover that love sometimes waits in the most unexpected places. With humour, heart and a soundtrack full of well-known hits, Semi-Soet – The Musical has already established itself as one of the most popular new Afrikaans musicals.

Whether audiences have watched the film ten times, experienced the production during its 2025 run, or are hearing about Semi-Soet – The Musical for the first time, the memorable music by Johan Voster and Jacomien de Wet, together with the brilliant performances of beloved characters by an entirely new generation of actors, means that this is a run not to be missed.

New music has also been written for this Joburg season, including Rek Strek Baba by Marcelle Peach, which has already been released on all digital platforms.

With a cast of well-known theatre and music names, energetic choreography, an original

adaptation and a production team that has already received several awards and nominations, this new run builds on the strong foundation laid at AfriForum Teater and takes the production to the next exciting phase.

According to Salet Smith, Manager of AfriForum Teater, the move to the Teatro is a significant new chapter for the production and for Afrikaans musical theatre. “The response to Semi-Soet – The Musical at AfriForum Teater was incredibly encouraging and confirmed that the story resonates strongly with audiences. The Teatro now offers us the opportunity to build on that success and present the production on a larger scale and to a broader Gauteng audience, without losing any of the heart, humour or charm that made it so beloved in the first place.”

“Rehearsals for the production’s return are in full swing. The team is working hard to present Semi-Soet on the Teatro stage on a bigger and better scale than ever before. The new Teatro run has been specially adapted for the venue, with new creative elements, larger-scale visuals, brand-new songs, surprises and a bigger cast,” says Johan Vorster of Inhoud Huis Musiek.

Anel Alexander, who played the role of Jaci van Jaarsveld in both the film and the musical, says: “In my 25 years as an actress, I have never had so much fun on stage as I did during Semi-Soet – The Musical and I know the audience could feel it!

People were laughing from start to finish and isn’t that exactly what theatre is supposed to do? To be a break from our stressful lives? A moment where you can come together with your friends and family and laugh until you cry.

Semi-Soet – The Musical takes everything you loved about the film and makes it better with great music by Johan Voster and the brilliant portrayal of your favourite characters by a whole new generation of actors. You’ll regret missing it so get your tickets now!”

Even before opening, additional weekend performances have needed to be added to the schedule to cope with the demand for tickets.

“We are incredibly grateful for the excitement surrounding the return of an Afrikaans production to the Teatro at Montecasino after more than 10 years. We are deeply thankful to every person who is helping to secure the future of Afrikaans musicals on a national stage such as the Teatro,” says Jacomien de Wet of Inhoud Huis Musiek.



Photo Credit: – Production photos from AfriForum Teater 2025 run: AfriForum TV

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