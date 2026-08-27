 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Review: TRANS/VAAL at The Drama Factory is a masterpiece with an important message

This vital one-man play leaves a deep impression on the audience.

By:
Review: TRANS/VAAL at The Drama Factory is a masterpiece with an important message

TRANS/VAAL is a richly textured piece of physical theatre. Through dance, movement, and spoken word, Ignatius van Heerden tells the story of a young Afrikaans boy from childhood to adulthood as he comes to terms with his gender and sexual identity. 

I found this piece deeply moving, and was not surprised to learn that it has received a number of awards. Every aspect of TRANS/VAAL is expertly crafted. Although the show is performed in Afrikaans, its message transcends language. It is testament to the power of the piece that my husband, who is from Scotland and understands almost no Afrikaans, was also profoundly affected by the performance. 

Throughout this one-hour journey, the audience is transported to another time and place: the dusty farmlands of 1980s Transvaal. Metaphors echo through the different mediums used, from dance, movement, and music to recorded ambient sound and onstage prop use.

Van Heerden is a master of his own body as he bears the weight of an old metal bed frame, scrubs his skin with corn, drags an old suitcase from one end of the stage to another. Metal clangs and corn kernels skitter. These sounds gradually become louder and louder, demanding to be heard, reflecting the central character's inner and outer turmoil. Finally, hard-won self-acceptance is reached, and there is a blissful silence as Van Heerden holds up a bejewelled crown of corn.

TRANS/VAAL is a vital piece of theatre in a world that seems less sympathetic to the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals in recent years. Communicating the lived experience of the community through art is one of the most powerful ways of increasing understanding and, hopefully, bringing about real change.

TRANS/VAAL is directed by Marié-Heleen Coetzee, written by Wim Vorster, and choreographed and performed by Ignatius van Heerden.

More on The Drama Factory
Upcoming Shows
Sunday Salon - La Donna in Musica
8/30 - 8/30/2026
Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist
9/2 - 9/2/2026
Recent Articles
DAMSEL IN DISTRESS Will Come to The Drama Factory
DAMSEL IN DISTRESS Will Come to The Drama Factory
8/25/2026
CALL ME A DIVA to Bring Cabaret Tribute to The Drama Factory
CALL ME A DIVA to Bring Cabaret Tribute to The Drama Factory
8/12/2026

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

MAMMA MIA! The Musical! in South Africa MAMMA MIA! The Musical!
Teatro at Montecasino (10/16-11/22)
MAMMA MIA! The Musical! in South Africa MAMMA MIA! The Musical!
Artscape Theatre (9/03-10/11)
MAMMA MIA! in South Africa MAMMA MIA!
Teatro at Montecasino (10/16-11/22)
MAMMA MIA! in South Africa MAMMA MIA!
Artscape Theatre (9/03-10/11)
HIGHLIGHTS in South Africa HIGHLIGHTS
Homecoming Centre (8/26-8/29)
Resonance and Reflections in South Africa Resonance and Reflections
Cape Town City Hall (9/03-9/03)
Enrico Brignano - Bello di Mamma 2026 in South Africa Enrico Brignano - Bello di Mamma 2026
Mapo Club (9/01-9/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You