PRIMA FACIE to Transfer to The Market Theatre After Cape Town Run

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The premiere South African season of the Tony and Olivier Award winning gripping play, Prima Facie, has now ended its run in Cape Town, and will now transfer to Joburg. How Now Brown Cow will present, in association with The Market Theatre, Prima Facie at the Barney Simon at the Market Theatre from 17 September – 4 October.

Written by Suzie Miller, this production is directed by esteemed director Neil Coppen (Isidlamlilo/ The Fire Eater; Animal Farm; Tin Bucket Drum), fresh from multiple award wins at the recent Cape Town Theatre Awards, with powerhouse performer Danica De La Rey Jones (Hunting Jessica Brok; Unseen; For Colored Girls) starring in the role of Tessa, a brilliant young barrister, who climbs her way up from working class origins to the top of her game.

Tessa believes in the legal system until a brutal attack turns her world upside down as she navigates the same system she once championed - defending, cross examining and winning. Now put on trial herself, re-traumatized through her cross-examination, she finds herself questioning everything she believed about justice.

Prima Facie is a hard-hitting look at the "patriarchal power of the law" where the burden of proof and existing rules of evidence often work against victims of sexual violence.

Prima Facie is directed by Neil Coppen with lighting design by Tina Le Roux and sound design by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder. Set design by Neil Coppen and Patrick Curtis and set construction by Patrick Curtis.

The 2022 London production of the show was nominated for five Olivier Awards, with wins for Best New Play and Best Actress for Jodie Comer, who subsequently won a Tony Award for the same role on Broadway in New York.

Director Neil Coppen states excitedly; “After the overwhelming response received in Cape Town with a largely sold-out season and ecstatic responses from the audiences that really connected with the work, as has happened wherever this piece has been performed globally, it’s really exciting for us as a team to now bring it to Joburg and to continue this conversation in different parts of South Africa.”

He continues; “What the Cape Town season showed us is that there’s an urgent need for works and dialogue around this subject matter, particularly in a way this play explores it in such a nuanced and complex way. We saw how audiences wanted to initiate conversations and unpack its themes and explorations. We are primed and ready and immensely excited to bring it to Johannesburg and can’t wait for Market Theatre audiences to experience the play and Danica’s performance.”

“The overwhelming response to Prima Facie in Cape Town paves the way for our transfer to The Market Theatre”, says How Now Brown Cow producer Julie-Anne McDowell. “We are hoping that Suzie’s Miller’s intentional writing will also resonate equally loudly with audiences in Johannesburg. This is game changing theatre. Theatre with a job to do. We sold out in Cape Town so please, please don’t leave it to the last minute to book!”

Prima Facie will be on the Barney Simon stage at The Market Theatre from 17 September – 4 October 2026.

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