Review: WGRUV HIGHLIGHTS at Homecoming Centre

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You don’t have to be an expert in ballet or contemporary dance to be moved by HIGHLIGHTS, the latest production from WGRUV Dance Company. I certainly don’t pretend to know enough about dance technique to analyse the finer points of modern dance or ballet – but HIGHLIGHTS definitely spoke to me. And isn’t that ultimately what good theatre and dance should do?

The programme describes dance as a conversation without words – a glance, a gesture, a reach that isn’t quite met, a turn away and a return. HIGHLIGHTS delivers precisely that: a collection of works in which movement becomes a language of longing, joy, grief, humour and hope. The production brings together contemporary and classical ballet favourites, including works by internationally acclaimed choreographers as well as WGRUV’s own Holly and Lex Gruver. Other choreographers who also contributed were Robyn Mineko Williams ("Waxing Moon") and Lauren Lovette ("Game On").

What struck me immediately was the visual simplicity. There were no fussy tutus or unnecessary glitz. Instead, the costuming relied on clean lines and carefully chosen colours, allowing the dancers and their movement to remain the focus. The staging was similarly restrained, with a simple cyclorama that became a canvas for colour washes and, at times, projected imagery. It was elegant without being ostentatious.

Among the works, “Rooms”, featuring Vuvelwa Phota, was a particular standout. There was such strength in her movement as she took us through the routines and rhythms of a person’s daily life, using the different “rooms” of her existence to create a portrait that felt both personal and recognisable. Without a word, we were invited into her world.

I also loved the sheer playfulness of “Game On”. The sense of competition, coupled with humour, brought a wonderful lightness to the programme. It was proof that dance can be intellectually engaging while still being enormous fun.

“Waxing Moon” offered something quite different, with a beautiful lyrical quality that seemed to suspend time. The movement had an almost dreamlike fluidity, allowing the emotion to emerge naturally rather than being imposed upon the audience.

Then came “Beneath the River”, which provided a particularly beautiful conclusion to the evening. The flowing quality of the movement suggested water itself, while simultaneously evoking the many emotions that can exist beneath the surface. It was an evocative and fitting final piece – one that lingered after the dancers had left the stage.

The percussion performances by Tommy Gruver and Decius Pitjadi deserve special mention too. Those beats didn't simply accompany the dancers – they seemed to travel straight into my chest. The sheer skill and physicality of the percussion added another visceral dimension to the evening, creating a pulse that the audience could feel as much as hear.

HIGHLIGHTS is, as its name suggests, a celebration of dance – but it is also a reminder that you don't need to understand every technical detail to connect with it. The dancers communicate through their bodies, and somehow the meaning arrives before the mind has had time to put words to it. That invisible line the programme speaks of, running from the dancer’s heart to the audience’s, was very much present for me.

An excellent evening of dance, beautifully conceived and performed. Congratulations to Holly Gruver and the entire WGRUV team for bringing such an accomplished, emotionally engaging production to Cape Town. HIGHLIGHTS proves that sometimes the most powerful conversations are the ones in which nobody says a word.

Two more performances on 29 August at The Homecoming Centre in Buitenkant Street, District Six, Cape Town.

Tickets: Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1593942576

R220 – R300

28 August to 29 August at the Homecoming Centre, Buitenkant Street, District Six.

Photos: Websearch

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