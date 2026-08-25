DAMSEL IN DISTRESS Will Come to The Drama Factory

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Wela Kapela Productions have announced their newest creation, Damsel in Distress, starring acclaimed performer Kiruna-Lind Devar, about to take to the stage at Drama Factory, Somerset West for two shows only on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th September.

Damsel in Distress tells the story of Griselda, aptly named after the original damsel in distress from Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. She’s a librarian and has not left the building in a very, very long time. Trapped by that dragon called fear, she has long since traded life for the safer world of fiction. When reality comes knocking, Griselda’s answer is simple: “No thank you. I’d rather just read my book.”

An avid armchair-traveller, Griselda travels through the world of books - to Paris, New York, Germany and beyond. That is until the handsome Edward Pamment begins frequenting the library. With his undeniable charm and distinctly Mr Darcy-esque manner, Edward awakens a curiosity about the world beyond Griselda’s carefully constructed castle… and the childhood dreams she has kept locked away.

Through popular songs like I Love Paris, Mein Herr, At Seventeen, Windmills of Your Mind, Bang-Bang and You Don’t Own Me amongst others, the music sweeps audiences from Griselda’s imaginary world of travel to the deep corners of a dark and haunted past. Exploring the reality of femicide and gender-based violence, Damsel in Distress promises an exciting journey of hope, heart, courage and survival.

Starring Kiruna-Lind Devar (Roxie Hart in Chicago, Sophie in Mamma Mia!) in her first solo cabaret, the show also includes distinguished pianist Samatha Riedel as both accompanist and musical director.



Multi-award winning cabaret artist Daniel Anderson steps into the director’s chair for the first time. The story is written by celebrated and award-winning writer Amanda Bothma.

“It is a blessing and a privilege to be guided by the magic of Daniel Anderson, Amanda Bothma and Sam Riedel’s brilliance. Damsel in Distress is a beautiful reflection of the complexities of life in books and beyond and to be able to grow and learn in this process is a truly wonderful gift. I am so happy and my spirit is full.” – Kiruna-Lind Devar

"What an incredible privilege to direct a cabaret for the first time - this genre that I hold so dear to my heart. And to do so with a Rolls royce cast and team and a script that has touched my heart since I first saw it in 2021 - well, what an honour and treat! Now, in 2026 - the script has been updated and places the real threat of femicide in a story that is all at once heartbreaking and hope-giving. We so look forward to taking audiences on the ride with us". – Daniel Anderson.



Photo Credit: - SamSays

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