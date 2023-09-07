Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay

Sometimes you just need a really good laugh - and that's exactly what SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR delivers. It's a joyous production with excellent comic timing from the two actors and some beautiful nuances layered in by director Christopher Weare.

The play stars Alan Committie and Sharon Spiegel Wagner, who have gorgeous chemistry together. They're completely believable as the unusual couple who are married to other people but meet once a year for a weekend of romance with each other. It seems strange to be rooting for adulterers, but the way this romance is played out is really endearing. They both love and respect their spouses, but they also love and respect each other. The fact that you love them both is testament to strong writing and excellent performances.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR was written by Bernard Slade and first performed in 1975. The story covers 25 years - from their first meeting, dropping in every five years to see how the relationship and their lives have progressed. In this version, the years have been updated, starting the story in the 1970s and moving through to the 1990s. It's a smart choice to update the timeline and give the audience more relevant popular culture references.

I also loved the interludes between each... interlude... To show the passing of time between each scene, there is a great video clip of the two actors dressed up and dancing to a song from the era. Again - brilliant comic timing on display.

All in all, I loved SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR. It was just what the doctor ordered - some lighthearted fun. You can catch the play at Click Here. It then moves to Montecasino in Joburg, 20 September - 8 October.

Photo credit: Claude Barnardo