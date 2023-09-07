Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay

Starring Alan Committie and Sharon Spiegel Wagner

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Sometimes you just need a really good laugh - and that's exactly what SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR delivers. It's a joyous production with excellent comic timing from the two actors and some beautiful nuances layered in by director Christopher Weare.

The play stars Alan Committie and Sharon Spiegel Wagner, who have gorgeous chemistry together. They're completely believable as the unusual couple who are married to other people but meet once a year for a weekend of romance with each other. It seems strange to be rooting for adulterers, but the way this romance is played out is really endearing. They both love and respect their spouses, but they also love and respect each other. The fact that you love them both is testament to strong writing and excellent performances.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR was written by Bernard Slade and first performed in 1975. The story covers 25 years - from their first meeting, dropping in every five years to see how the relationship and their lives have progressed. In this version, the years have been updated, starting the story in the 1970s and moving through to the 1990s. It's a smart choice to update the timeline and give the audience more relevant popular culture references.

I also loved the interludes between each... interlude... To show the passing of time between each scene, there is a great video clip of the two actors dressed up and dancing to a song from the era. Again - brilliant comic timing on display.

All in all, I loved SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR. It was just what the doctor ordered - some lighthearted fun. You can catch the play at Click Here. It then moves to Montecasino in Joburg, 20 September - 8 October.

Photo credit: Claude Barnardo




BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December
BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December

The new live theatre show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will bring Blippi to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on the 1st to 10th December 2023. Learn more about how to catch Blippi in South Africa here!

Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life
Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life

After a stellar debut season at the Joburg Theatre, TOSCA is coming to the Artscape Opera House this September. This directorial team from Cape Town Opera includes Fiona Du Plooy as Movement Director, and she took some time out to chat to us about her role in the production and the production itself.

Review: THE WAITING GAME Is on at The Masque Theatre
Review: THE WAITING GAME Is on at The Masque Theatre

THE WAITING GAME, a new show set to music and dance, is currently showing at the Masque Theatre, after its debut at the Wave Theatre in Cape Town. The production, which has a large cast (18 people), tells a new story while using songs from existing musicals (and changing the lyrics where necessary).

Interview: Mark Fleishman Talks About Bringing SNAPPED Back to the Stage
Interview: Mark Fleishman Talks About Bringing SNAPPED Back to the Stage

SNAPPED is set to return to the stage in September this year. The play was first conceived of and staged under lockdown in 2021. We spoke to director Mark Fleischman about bringing this play back to life.

Faeron is a Cape Town based actor, writer and producer who has been involved in theatre since she was only three years old.

