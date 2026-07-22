EXTRA VIRGIN to Open at POPArt Theatre in Johannesburg
Kirsten stars in a one-woman show exploring faith, virginity, and modern womanhood in a 41-minute performance.
Extra Virgin will come to POPArt Theatre in South Africa this month. Performances will run 24-26 July.
A one woman show… as virginity so often is. At age 25, saving oneself for marriage requires a lot of Extra Virgin Effort. It's hard to be a woke modern woman when the Rapture could happen at any moment - and risk being a virgin forever! Plus, there are the other stresses of your 20's which are compounded by Extra Virgin STDs, impressing purity upon your future husband and your period being late - virginity has not stopped God before.
Join Kirsten in this gutsy paradox of modern life and faith. Contradiction takes centre stage with stories of awkward encounters and heartfelt rawness. Come explore how, whether virgins or sex addicts, atheists or Christians, puritans or liberals, we're not so different after all.
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