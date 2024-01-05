Interview: Garth Field chats about playing the king of pop in MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW

It looks like fans of Michael Jackson in Joburg are in for a real treat this year. Showtime is bringing their international hit tribute concert to SA - Michael Jackson HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW! The new lead, stepping into the role of the King of Pop, is South African Garth Field. He chatted to us about taking the stage.

BWW: This must be quite the daunting task – taking on the role of Michael Jackson? How does it feel to be impersonating such an icon?

Garth: I’ve been performing as MJ in some other European shows for some years now, so it’s not a foreign role for me, but working with a Director of Johnny Van Grinsven’s calibre is really exciting. He is the pinnacle of tribute entertainment and has a reputation for pushing his performers to a high standard so there is pressure there to be the best but I believe I’m up to the task.

BWW: Tell us more about this production – is it a musical with a story line or more of a concert for the fans to relive the greatest hits?

Garth: It’s a tribute concert. We perform more than 20 of MJ’s most iconic tracks complete with the costumes, dances and sets that became so famous in his film clips, and we have the full live band and dancers so it’s a big production. It’s a bit like a ‘best of’ album come to life in front of your eyes!

BWW: This show has been touring quite a bit. How long have you been involved? And how did you get involved – what was the audition process like?

Garth: The Joburg Theatre season will be my first performances in the lead role and this is a show that’s been touring internationally for over 10 years so it’s a next level for my career and so exciting. I was auditioned several times by Johnny [Van Grinsven, the Director] and am currently going through some intense rehearsals with his whole production team who have been flown in from overseas to work with me.

BWW: What are you most excited about for South African audiences with this show?

Garth: It’s pretty cool to be able to bring a big international show like this to South Africa. I’m excited to do my debut in front of a South African audience. I know lots of South Africans appreciate MJ’s music so it should be an awesome atmosphere.

Photo credit: supplied

The Michael Jackson HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW is on at Joburg Theatre from 19 January until 4 February. Tickets are available via Click Here and range from R180 to R390.