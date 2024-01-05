Interview: Garth Field chats about playing the king of pop in MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW

Presented by Showtime at the Joburg Theatre

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts Photo 1 Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Review: RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a Colourful Romp at The Masque Theatre Photo 3 Review: RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a Colourful Romp at The Masque Theatre
SUMMER OF 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience Comes to The Drama Factory in February Photo 4 SUMMER OF 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience Comes to The Drama Factory in February

Interview: Garth Field chats about playing the king of pop in MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW

Interview: Garth Field chats about playing the king of pop in MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW It looks like fans of Michael Jackson in Joburg are in for a real treat this year. Showtime is bringing their international hit tribute concert to SA - Michael Jackson HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW! The new lead, stepping into the role of the King of Pop, is South African Garth Field. He chatted to us about taking the stage.

BWW: This must be quite the daunting task – taking on the role of Michael Jackson? How does it feel to be impersonating such an icon?

Garth: I’ve been performing as MJ in some other European shows for some years now, so it’s not a foreign role for me, but working with a Director of Johnny Van Grinsven’s calibre is really exciting. He is the pinnacle of tribute entertainment and has a reputation for pushing his performers to a high standard so there is pressure there to be the best but I believe I’m up to the task.

BWW: Tell us more about this production – is it a musical with a story line or more of a concert for the fans to relive the greatest hits?

Garth: It’s a tribute concert. We perform more than 20 of MJ’s most iconic tracks complete with the costumes, dances and sets that became so famous in his film clips, and we have the full live band and dancers so it’s a big production. It’s a bit like a ‘best of’ album come to life in front of your eyes!

BWW: This show has been touring quite a bit. How long have you been involved? And how did you get involved – what was the audition process like?

Garth: The Joburg Theatre season will be my first performances in the lead role and this is a show that’s been touring internationally for over 10 years so it’s a next level for my career and so exciting. I was auditioned several times by Johnny [Van Grinsven, the Director] and am currently going through some intense rehearsals with his whole production team who have been flown in from overseas to work with me.

BWW: What are you most excited about for South African audiences with this show?

Garth: It’s pretty cool to be able to bring a big international show like this to South Africa. I’m excited to do my debut in front of a South African audience. I know lots of South Africans appreciate MJ’s music so it should be an awesome atmosphere.

Photo credit: supplied

The Michael Jackson HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW is on at Joburg Theatre from 19 January until 4 February. Tickets are available via Click Here and range from R180 to R390.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Review: RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a Colourful Romp at The Masque Theatre Photo
Review: RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a Colourful Romp at The Masque Theatre

RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is the Masque Theatre’s latest offering for holiday entertainment. Directed by Matthew Kingwill, this festive season fairy tale is colourful and wacky, with lots of heart. It reimagines the classic Rapunzel fairy tale and incorporates its modern iterations, such as the most recent Disney Rapunzel film, TANGLED. However, it also toys with these previous versions and the audience’s expectations, delivering a zany version of the classic tale.

2
ANDREW YOUNG - TIMELESS Comes to The Drama Factory in February Photo
ANDREW YOUNG - TIMELESS Comes to The Drama Factory in February

Join International saxophonist Andrew Young and Cape Town's own Pianist Tony Drake for an unforgettable night of music! Experience the magic of jazz, blues, and swing with a modern twist. Learn more about Andrew Young - Timeless here!

3
SUMMER OF 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience Comes to The Drama Factory in February Photo
SUMMER OF 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience Comes to The Drama Factory in February

Having already rocked the stage with sold-out performances, Summer of 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience is back to deliver the magic of Bryan Adams once more, featuring 22 of his greatest pop and rock hits. Learn more about the show here!

4
NAMASTE BAE BLESSINGS AND KOMBUCHA Comes to The Drama Factory in January Photo
NAMASTE BAE BLESSINGS AND KOMBUCHA Comes to The Drama Factory in January

After successful national and international tours and winning the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival 2023, Namaste Bae: Blessings and Kombucha is coming to the Drama Factory! Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Faeron Wheeler

Faeron is a Cape Town based actor, writer and producer who has been involved in theatre since she was only three years old. She studied drama and dancing throughout school and then went on to do a BA ... Faeron Wheeler">(read more about this author)

Interview: Garth Field chats about playing the king of pop in MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOWInterview: Garth Field chats about playing the king of pop in MICHAEL JACKSON HISTORY TRIBUTE SHOW
Interview: Anton Luitingh talks about LAMTA and SPRING AWAKENINGInterview: Anton Luitingh talks about LAMTA and SPRING AWAKENING
Review: COSI at Theatre On The Bay is This Year's Production from LAMTAReview: COSI at Theatre On The Bay is This Year's Production from LAMTA
Review: A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE is Hilarious and Punchy at The Baxter Golden Arrow StudioReview: A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE is Hilarious and Punchy at The Baxter Golden Arrow Studio

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
Tell Me On A Sunday in South Africa Tell Me On A Sunday
Avalon Auditorium | Homecoming Centre (4/24-4/28)
Simpatico in South Africa Simpatico
Theatre Arts Observatory (1/06-1/06)
Simpatico in South Africa Simpatico
Milnerton Playhouse (1/07-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You