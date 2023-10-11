Interview: Elizma Badenhorst and Ashleigh Butcher of UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at the Theatre on The Bay Talk All Things 'King'

From the producers that brought audiences the unforgettable HERE’S TO YOU – THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL SONGBOOK, VR Theatrical proudly presents this year's highly anticipated musical tribute: UP ON THE ROOF – THE Carole King SONGBOOK, a second instalment in the Staged Songbook genre. This extraordinary production pays homage to the timeless music of the legendary singer-songwriter, Carole King. But it is so much more than a regular music tribute show. Director Elizma Badenhorst and cast member Ashleigh Butcher share their insights into the show and what makes it so magical.

BWW: Let’s start off with – What can audience members expect?

Ashleigh Butcher: Audience members can expect a heartfelt and nostalgic journey through the timeless music of Carole King. UP ON THE ROOF – THE Carole King SONGBOOK is a show for anyone who appreciates the magic of Carole King's songwriting and storytelling. It's perfect for those who enjoy a blend of classic hits they can sing along to and lesser-known gems that showcase the depth of Carole King's repertoire.

BWW: What would you like audience members to take away from this show?

Elizma Badenhorst: I want them to feel uplifted and optimistic about the future, and, so far, that has generally been the feedback we've received after the show from audience members.

BWW: 1. What has been the most meaningful part of working on this production?

EB: For me it was to see the friendships formed amongst the cast members. The support they've given each other through the process has been beautiful to witness. I would like to believe, however, that Carole King's uplifting music had something to do with it as well.

BWW: What made you decide to get involved with this show?

EB: I was approached by VR Theatrical about the project, and I honestly think they didn't finish the question before I said: 'Yes, yes, a thousand times yes!'

BWW: How did you decide which of Carole’s songs to include?

EB: We pretty quickly came up with the concept of six friends meeting up on a roof, as a tip of the hat to one of her most famous tunes, “Up on the Roof”. Knowing that the six friends are coming together not only to celebrate Ms King's life and work but also to do some people-watching and commenting on what makes us human and what we have in common, the song selections pretty much jumped out at us.

BWW: Tell us a bit about the cast; what made you decide on, for example, six cast members?

EB: We start with having a 'picture' in our heads of what the show should look and sound like, what instruments do we want, what type of voices etc. But then the auditions happen, and you further create the show around the talent. It is a very organic process, and you have to be open to change direction at any point, but always in service of what is best to showcase Ms King's work.

BWW: What have been some of the challenges bringing this show to the stage?

EB: It's a sad but familiar issue: time and money. South African theatre is not being supported as well as it deserves to be. We have phenomenal productions on our stages, but audiences are slow to support and attend. Therefore, budgets and time are extremely limited. But still, the quality of shows that are produced despite the lack of financial support is astounding.

BWW: Before this show, were you a fan of Carole King?

EB: I grew up with Carole King's music, not knowing who the creator behind some of my absolute favourite songs was. As a young adult I learned about her and now, as a middle-aged woman, she is one of my icons. Having to listen intently to her work to create this show has just deepened my respect for her.

BWW: When you are performing in this production, are you embodying Ashleigh, singing Carole’s songs, or are you embodying Carole King herself?

AB: I am just being me - while paying tribute to Carole King by performing her songs. The goal is to honour Carole King's music and her legacy while adding our unique interpretations and artistic sensibilities to the performance. While I come with my own quirks (as we all do), the focus is on the music and the emotional connection it creates with the audience. We aim to capture the essence of Carole King's music rather than impersonate her.

BWW: Do you have a pre-show ritual?

AB: I'm afraid I'm not really the methodical type. Most people know me for my inherent last-minuteness - so you might find me doing pretty much anything before the show. However, I do like to take a minute to bring myself towards myself before the show starts - which usually includes a (pretty lame) internal pep-talk and a reminder that even if the worst happens, it's not that bad. It's all about fun, at the end of the day.

BWW: How long have you been playing the bass, guitar, and the ukulele? Do you have a favourite instrument?

AB: I have been playing the bass guitar for four years, the acoustic guitar for 17 years (that just shocked me!), and the ukulele for six years. While I don't have a definitive favourite, I appreciate them all for different reasons. The bass guitar provides the foundation and groove, the acoustic guitar offers versatility and warmth, and the ukulele adds a delicate and whimsical touch when needed. It's the combination of these instruments (and more!) that allows us to capture the essence of Carole King's music and create a rich, multi-dimensional sound in our show.

BWW: Do you have a favourite number in the show? Why?

EB: There are too many highlights for me to pick one. But I think the things I enjoy the most is seeing the ladies interact with each other and enjoy making music together.

BWW: Describe the show in three words.

EB: Warm, beautiful, uplifting.

UP ON THE ROOF – THE Carole King SONGBOOK runs from 5 to 21 October at the Theatre on the Bay. Tickets range from R200 to R300 and are available via Webtickets.