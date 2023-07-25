Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Here's one for the Whitney Huston fans! We spoke to renowned impersonator and singer, Belinda Davids about her tour of THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL and what it means to her to pay tribute to such an icon.

BWW: This isn’t the first time you’ve performed this tribute show – how does it feel to keep returning to the character you play and the music?

Belinda: Every performance and tour I do feels just as new and special as the first time. I think that’s the power Whitney Houston's songs have, they’re timeless. Each country we get to go to reacts differently to different songs, which makes it exciting night after night. Its an honour to play her in this show and I am thankful that I get to play a role in keeping her legacy alive.

BWW: You’ve performed Whitney Huston tributes and sung her music in many competitions. What keeps drawing you to the music and this icon of the industry?

Belinda: I loved her music growing up. She was someone who I really looked up to vocally and really wanted to emulate. I feel drawn to her music now just as much as I did growing up and making my way into the music industry, her music guided me through some really important times in my life. It’s a dream come true for me to be able to sing her music in front of so many people who love her just as I did.

BWW: You’re so well known for impersonating Whitney Huston. Do you ever perform your own music?

Belinda: Of course, I pride myself in being an artist and I love to sing lots of different genres of music. I also like to write songs. Its important for me to to be creative when I can and have that diverse creative outlet.

BWW: With all of your touring around the world and performing in competitions, it must be hard to pick a favourite moment or highlight of your career – but I’d like to ask you to try pick one or two.

Belinda: That’s a tricky one, there really is so many. A huge stand out and career highlight would be performing ‘I Will Always Love You’ at the Apollo Theatre in New York City. It will always stay with me. It’s the stage where she performed and recorded The Greatest Love of All. It was the first Whitney Houston song I ever sang, so it was a full circle moment for me.

BWW: Returning to your run in Joburg – what would you like audiences to come away with?

Belinda: I love coming back to South Africa to perform, there is no crowd in the world that are as supportive, excited and loud as the South African crowds. I just want people to feel a sense of nostalgia, and to leave feeling like they have had the night of their lives, dancing and singing along to all her great hits. That is really our aim, for people to just have a good time. We are proud of this show and love being part of keeping her music alive and we hope the audiences do too.

Photo credit: supplied

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL will be on at the Joburg Theatre in the iconic Mandela Theatre from the 24 August to 10 September 2023. TIckets are available via Click Here.