Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Award-winning tribute performer returns to SA for another tour

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at the Masque Theatre Boasts an Ensemble Cast of Dreams Photo 2 Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at the Masque Theatre Boasts an Ensemble Cast of Dreams
Review: EDUCATING RITA at Theatre on the Bay Provides an Intimate Slice of Life Photo 3 Review: EDUCATING RITA at Theatre on the Bay Provides an Intimate Slice of Life
Cape Town Opera's TOSCA Comes To Joburg This Month Photo 4 Cape Town Opera's TOSCA Comes To Joburg This Month

Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Here's one for the Whitney Huston fans! We spoke to renowned impersonator and singer, Belinda Davids about her tour of THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL and what it means to her to pay tribute to such an icon.

BWW: This isn’t the first time you’ve performed this tribute show – how does it feel to keep returning to the character you play and the music?

Belinda: Every performance and tour I do feels just as new and special as the first time. I think that’s the power Whitney Houston's songs have, they’re timeless. Each country we get to go to reacts differently to different songs, which makes it exciting night after night. Its an honour to play her in this show and I am thankful that I get to play a role in keeping her legacy alive.

BWW: You’ve performed Whitney Huston tributes and sung her music in many competitions. What keeps drawing you to the music and this icon of the industry?

Belinda: I loved her music growing up. She was someone who I really looked up to vocally and really wanted to emulate. I feel drawn to her music now just as much as I did growing up and making my way into the music industry, her music guided me through some really important times in my life. It’s a dream come true for me to be able to sing her music in front of so many people who love her just as I did.

BWW: You’re so well known for impersonating Whitney Huston. Do you ever perform your own music?

Belinda: Of course, I pride myself in being an artist and I love to sing lots of different genres of music. I also like to write songs. Its important for me to to be creative when I can and have that diverse creative outlet.

BWW: With all of your touring around the world and performing in competitions, it must be hard to pick a favourite moment or highlight of your career – but I’d like to ask you to try pick one or two.

Belinda: That’s a tricky one, there really is so many. A huge stand out and career highlight would be performing ‘I Will Always Love You’ at the Apollo Theatre in New York City. It will always stay with me. It’s the stage where she performed and recorded The Greatest Love of All. It was the first Whitney Houston song I ever sang, so it was a full circle moment for me.

BWW: Returning to your run in Joburg – what would you like audiences to come away  with?

Belinda: I love coming back to South Africa to perform, there is no crowd in the world that are as supportive, excited and loud as the South African crowds. I just want people to feel a sense of nostalgia, and to leave feeling like they have had the night of their lives, dancing and singing along to all her great hits. That is really our aim, for people to just have a good time. We are proud of this show and love being part of keeping her music alive and we hope the audiences do too.

Photo credit: supplied

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL will be on at the Joburg Theatre in the iconic Mandela Theatre from the 24 August to 10 September 2023. TIckets are available via Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Interview: Zip Zap Circus Brent Van Rensburg and Phelelani Ndakrokra chat about MOYA Photo
Interview: Zip Zap Circus' Brent Van Rensburg and Phelelani Ndakrokra chat about MOYA

Brent Van Rensburg, the artistic director of MOYA and co-founder of Zip Zap Circus, and Phelelani Ndakrokra, one of the main stars of the show, sat down with us and shared a glimpse of the MOYA magic.

2
Second Womens Month Festival at the Drama Factory Celebrates South African Stories Through Photo
Second Women's Month Festival at the Drama Factory Celebrates South African Stories Through Music, Comedy, and Drama

Celebrating South African women through music, comedy and drama, the second Women’s Month Festival – Your Voice, Your Stage runs at The Drama Factory from 9 to 20 August.

3
THE WAITING GAME Comes to Cape Town Theatre Company Next Month Photo
THE WAITING GAME Comes to Cape Town Theatre Company Next Month

Cape Town Theatre Company returns with a brand new production set in the heart of Cape Town and the Muizenberg theatre community.

4
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at the Masque Theatre Boasts an Ensemble Cast of Dreams Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at the Masque Theatre Boasts an Ensemble Cast of Dreams

TWELFTH NIGHT is, without a doubt, my favourite of all Shakespeare’s plays. It is, probably for this reason, also the Shakespeare play I have had the honour of watching the most times. Despite this, I have never emerged from this play feeling like I have seen a repeat of the same production.

From This Author - Faeron Wheeler

Faeron is a Cape Town based actor, writer and producer who has been involved in theatre since she was only three years old. She studied drama and dancing throughout school and then went on to do a BA ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Janelle Visagie chats about CINDERELLA and playing one of the step-sistersInterview: Janelle Visagie chats about CINDERELLA and playing one of the step-sisters
Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe TheatreReview: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre
Review: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisation in SELL-BY-DATEReview: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisation in SELL-BY-DATE
Review: FIREFLY is a Heartwarming DelightReview: FIREFLY is a Heartwarming Delight

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You