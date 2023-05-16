International Mentalist Bryan Miles Returns To Cape Town Stage With Brand New Show HIDDEN SENSES

Cape Town audiences are set to be astounded by the incredible thought deception talents of global mentalism performer Bryan Miles at the prestigious The Drama Factory in his new show Hidden Senses from 9 to 10 June 2023!

Miles - a master of the wicked manipulation of the mind and a performer is trained in the art of thought deception. Miles has performed across the globe, from London to Los Angeles, and is the only South African repeatedly booked to perform at the prestigious Magic Castle in Hollywood.

His primetime SABC TV series, One Day with Bryan Miles, which aired in 2016, had South Africans across the country questioning what is possible and what is not. He has blown the minds of several well-known South African celebrities including SABC 3 presenter Graeme Richards who exclaimed, "You just sent a shiver down my spine!" when he experienced Miles' talent.

Last seen on local stages alongside renowned comedian Rob van Vuuren in the ensemble show A Million Dreams in Cape Town in August 2022, Miles returns to captivate audiences for the first time this year in Hidden Senses this June.

Hidden Senses sees Miles sharing some of his unique skills with the audience. The show is an interactive journey through the cracks in human perception. Is it possible to create the illusion of a sixth sense?

Miles is excited to return to his hometown for this special performance:

"For the past year I've been headlining cruise ships, and now, it's time for me to bring my one-man show home! This show questions the limits of our five known senses and will keep the audience questioning the true potential of the human mind!", says the thrilled performer.

The Bryan Miles: Hidden Senses show will be held at The Drama Factory in Strand on 9 June at 7:30pm and 10 June 2023 at 4:00pm and 7:30pm. Please note that this show is not suitable for children under 12.

Tickets are available from R170 on The Drama Factory's Click Hereor by calling 073 215 2290.

For more information, please visit www.bryanmiles.com . For a visual sneak peek, please subscribe to the Bryan Miles YouTube Channel.