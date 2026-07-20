IMMORTAL to Play The Drama Factory

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Immortal - Teatre Op Toer will come to The Drama Factory, starring Penny Wolhuter, written by Peter Terry, and directed by Sharon Spiegel. Performances will run 15 and 19 August.

Immortal is a powerful one-woman production that blends history, resilience, and deeply human storytelling in a spellbinding theatrical experience. This remarkable play is written by Peter Terry, directed by Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, and stars the compelling Penny Wolhuter.

Suitable for audiences aged 12 and up, it tells the true story of a young South African girl who survived one of the country's worst train disasters - the 1911 Blaaukrantz river bridge collapse - and the haunting, heroic path she walked in the aftermath.

A historical drama grounded in fact and fuelled by heart, Immortal offers an unforgettable encounter with courage, loss, and survival against all odds. It is, at its core, a tribute to the endurance of the human spirit - and a storythat speaks to everyone.

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