IMMORTAL to Play The Drama Factory
Penny Wolhuter stars in Peter Terry's script, directed by Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, at the Somerset West venue.
Immortal - Teatre Op Toer will come to The Drama Factory, starring Penny Wolhuter, written by Peter Terry, and directed by Sharon Spiegel. Performances will run 15 and 19 August.
Immortal is a powerful one-woman production that blends history, resilience, and deeply human storytelling in a spellbinding theatrical experience. This remarkable play is written by Peter Terry, directed by Sharon Spiegel-Wagner, and stars the compelling Penny Wolhuter.
Suitable for audiences aged 12 and up, it tells the true story of a young South African girl who survived one of the country's worst train disasters - the 1911 Blaaukrantz river bridge collapse - and the haunting, heroic path she walked in the aftermath.
A historical drama grounded in fact and fuelled by heart, Immortal offers an unforgettable encounter with courage, loss, and survival against all odds. It is, at its core, a tribute to the endurance of the human spirit - and a storythat speaks to everyone.
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