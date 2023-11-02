Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC

On 1 November, some of the cast members from the new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC embarked on a journey to the top of majestic Table Mountain – via cable car of course; save the trekking for Act II of the show. The memorable afternoon was a great way for the junior members of the cast (and some of the senior members) to bond ahead of rehearsals, which will kick off on Monday 6 November.

The 18 cast members playing the younger von Trapp children are Duvan Marren, Kieren Prince, Stephan van der Westhuizen, Lara Smit, Thomas Boshoff, Genevieve Murray, Aiden Attwell, Judi Hattingh, Rylan Lemmetuis, Sophie Shaw, Luke Przybojewski, Lucy Mackay, Lexi Reinders, Lucy Mackay, Thala Duma, Abigail Chitsike, Hera Benade, Julie Browne. This bubbly group was joined by Brittany Smith, playing Maria; Ashley Scott, playing Liesl; and Ché-Jean Jupp, playing Rolf.

The cable car experience reached new heights, literally and figuratively, when Brittany Smith as Maria treated her cast mates to a beautiful rendition of “The Hills Are Alive” while all enjoyed the magnificent, panoramic views of Cape Town.

Once at the top, cast members sojourned around the perimeter, stopping for photos and getting to know each other. The afternoon culminated in refreshments at De Grendel Wines followed by another exquisite performance by Brittany Smith – after all, is there a more appropriate place in Cape Town than Table Mountain to hear songs from the SOUND OF MUSIC?

The cast is keen to get started and all expressed enthusiasm at working with the junior performers. Brittany Smith said, “The thing I’m looking forward to most in this new production is that I get to work with kids again…. For me, I think what’s going to get me through this 67-show run is going to be the amazing spirit of the kids; they bring so much sunshine into a person’s life. You know, being an adult performer away from home and from loved ones during the festive season is very difficult but I think I’m going to be surrounded by so much love and support from these kids, their parents, and the supporting cast members as well. The other thing I’m looking the most forward to is that I can live out my 9-year-old, childhood dream of actually singing Maria in the SOUND OF MUSIC…I’m really looking forward to it and to making this role my own”.

Ashley Scott, who is a LAMTA graduate, echoed this sentiment: “I’m really excited to get to know the kids and to work in a family-oriented cast. I just love how they’ve cast such a diverse range of kids. It’s a new and improved version of THE SOUND OF MUSIC and I’m just really looking forward to getting to know them and to share the stage with young, aspiring performers – it’s really inspirational for me”.

Notably, Ché-Jean Jupp, who played Kurt in a previous production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Cape Town, is returning portray Rolf. He notes, “I think I’m most excited to play Rolf. He’s a very relevant character in today’s climate so I’m really looking forward to delving into him. I think that having had insight in a younger mindset into the show and now looking at it from an older, slightly more experienced mindset is so interesting because you can take what you learnt from that and your views on the musical, and transform it into what that understanding is now. So I’ very excited to look at it with fresh eyes”.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC runs from 14 December 2023 to 14 January 2024 at the Artscape Opera House and from 27 January to 25 February 2024 at the Teatro Montecasino. Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Photo credits: Nardus Engelbrecht