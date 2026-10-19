Dalin Oliver to Bring STUCK IN DUBAI to Johannesburg This October

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fresh from recent performances in London and Stockholm, multi-award-winning South African comedian Dalin Oliver will bring his stand-up show Stuck in Dubai to Johannesburg this October. With three National Arts Festival Ovation Awards, a Fringe World Festival Award and three Comics Choice Comedy Award nominations to his name, Oliver returns to South Africa after taking his latest show to international festival stages.

Oliver's Johannesburg season forms part of his biggest national tour yet, taking Stuck in Dubai from Cape Town to stages across the country, while also expanding its international footprint through appearances at the Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios in London and Stockholm Fringe in Sweden.

For Johannesburg audiences, Stuck in Dubai offers the chance to see the show that recently earned Oliver his third National Arts Festival Ovation Award, a sharp, personal and highly relatable take on one of the worst travel experiences of his life. What started as a travel nightmare has become one of Oliver's most successful comedy stories, now making its way from international festival stages to the Johannesburg spotlight.

At the heart of Stuck in Dubai is a travel nightmare that became comedy gold.

What began as an experience Oliver would probably rather forget has been transformed into a sharp, energetic and highly relatable stand-up show about things going spectacularly wrong, the absurdity of modern travel and the unexpected situations life throws at us.

But Stuck in Dubai is about far more than being stranded.

Oliver uses the experience as a springboard into stories about life, travel, expectations and the strange ways people respond when plans go completely off the rails. His trademark storytelling style turns the personal into the universal, making audiences laugh at situations they may recognise all too well.

'Every comedian hopes life hands them stories worth telling,' says Oliver. 'I definitely didn't expect getting stranded to become the inspiration for an entire show. Looking back now, what felt incredibly stressful at the time has become one of the funniest experiences of my life.'

The result is a show that combines personal storytelling, sharp observational comedy and Oliver's high-energy performance style, with enough twists to make audiences wonder where the story is going next.

Oliver's Johannesburg return comes at an important point in an increasingly international career.

This year, he has taken Stuck in Dubai to audiences around South Africa while also stepping onto international stages, including five performances at London's Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios and an appearance at Stockholm Fringe, marking another milestone in his international comedy journey.

For a South African comedian building an audience beyond the country's borders, the international dates offer a compelling next chapter in Oliver's career, while his national tour brings the same show back to the audiences who have supported him at home.

'I've toured before, but this feels different,' says Oliver. 'This is my biggest tour yet, both in terms of the number of cities and what the show means to me personally. I genuinely feel this is my strongest show yet, and I can't wait to bring it to Johannesburg.'

Stuck in Dubai arrives in Johannesburg with serious festival credentials. The show earned Oliver his third National Arts Festival Ovation Award following its run in Makhanda, adding to an already impressive list of career achievements.

A former teacher who turned professional comedian, Oliver has spent more than a decade building a career that has taken him to 10 countries and more than 25 international cities.

His accolades include a Fringe World Festival Award, three National Arts Festival Ovation Awards, three Comics Choice Comedy Award nominations and recognition as one of the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans.

He has also performed at major comedy and arts festivals internationally, including the Bitesize Festival in London and Stockholm Fringe.

For media looking for a story beyond another comedy show announcement, Oliver's Johannesburg season offers a broader narrative: a South African comedian taking a distinctly local voice onto international stages, then bringing that experience back home.

Oliver's career has also crossed comedy, broadcasting and sport. He is a familiar face on Showmax, DStv and Comedy Central Africa, while sports audiences know him as the host of the Late Late Tackle with the Springboks podcast. He has also worked as a sports broadcaster at Good Hope FM.

That crossover between comedy, sport, broadcasting and live performance has helped establish Oliver as one of South Africa's most versatile comedy voices, with a style that is energetic, conversational and grounded in everyday experiences.

His appeal lies in his ability to turn ordinary situations into stories audiences immediately recognise, while his international work continues to introduce his comedy to new audiences.

The premise behind Stuck in Dubai is simple: sometimes the worst experiences make the best stories. What Oliver experienced as a travel disaster has evolved into an award-winning show that has now travelled from South African stages to international festivals.

And with Johannesburg forming one of the biggest stops on his 2026 tour, audiences have the opportunity to see the show before the national tour wraps up later in the year.

'One of my favourite things about touring is discovering how different every audience is,' says Oliver. 'Each town has its own personality and rhythm, but laughter has this incredible way of bringing everyone together. Whether you're watching in Cape Town, Kimberley or Johannesburg, we're all laughing about the same human experiences.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 16 Hrs 18 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more South Africa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming