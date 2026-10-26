Alan Committie to Emcee DANCERS LOVE DOGS at Artscape

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Dancers Love Dogs will return to the Artscape stage on Tuesday 3 November 2026 for its annual gala hosted by Alan Committie. Expect an evening of dance, theatrical magic, load of heart and plenty of laughter in this once-off performance in support of the mass sterilisation of unwanted dogs, cats and animals at risk.

The idea behind Dancers Love Dogs is wonderfully simple: one seat sold equals one sterilisation. Every ticket bought contributes to ongoing efforts to educate and assist communities where access to veterinary care is often limited and where unwanted litters add to an already overwhelmed animal welfare crisis.

This night of fabulous footwork helps to create a better future for our four-legged friends across Cape Town- something worth dancing about! Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of countless dancers, teachers and choreographers who give of their time and talent voluntarily, as well as sponsors, supporters and audiences, Dancers Love Dogs has helped contribute towards more than 35,000 animal sterilisations to date. That's thousands of animals spared the prospect of being born into lives of suffering, neglect or abandonment, a remarkable achievement.

This year, DLD is delighted to be working alongside the Animal Welfare Society in Philippi. Over the past few months, this partnership has helped facilitate the sterilisation of more than 850 animals in communities including Mitchell's Plain and Vrygrond. It's an inspiring example of what happens when generosity takes centre stage.

There is plenty to look forward to on stage as the Artscape Opera House stage comes alive with performances by Cape Town City Ballet, LAMTA, Jazzart Dance Theatre, Zip Zap Circus, Kalk Bay Theatre, Rakat Dance company, the DHL Dancers, Waterfront theatre School, Prestige Youth company, K & J Dance Unlimited, Leap for Joy Dance studio, Illana Margolis School of Dance, The Dance Centre, Stellenbosch Dance Academy, Turner Dance Studio, Rhapsody Centre of Performing Arts, Cape Junior Ballet and Gift of Dance as well as power duo Oleksii and Michelle. Add to the mix a few four-footed friends and you have a night jam packed with entertainment.

Whether you're a devoted dance enthusiast, a lover of a great night out or simply someone who can never resist a dog, this is one date to put firmly in your diary. While the dancers may take the spotlight, the real stars of the evening are the animals whose lives will be changed long after the final curtain falls.

So gather your family, rally your friends and fill the Artscape Opera House. Treat yourself to a spectacular night of dance, give the performers the applause they deserve and know that your ticket is doing more than securing you a seat in the theatre.

Come for the dance, stay for the feel-good factor and leave knowing you've helped make the world a little kinder, one paw at a time. For Dancers Love Dogs, that's what you call a standing ovation for a very good cause.Help make a difference, one animal at a time.

The once-off performance takes place at Arstcape 3 November at 7:30pm with tickets R450 through Webtickets at Artscape (only) and via 0214217695. ends

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