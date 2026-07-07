AMAHUBO KA GOGO to Tour South Africa with Brenda Mtambo

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Award-winning South African vocalist Brenda Mtambo will premiere her new theatre production, Amahubo Ka Gogo, at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on 18 July 2026, before taking the production to The Playhouse Company Opera Theatre in Durban on 15 August 2026.

Inspired by the hymns, prayers and songs that shaped her childhood, Amahubo Ka Gogo is a deeply personal musical production that celebrates faith, family, healing and the enduring legacy of the women who passed these traditions from one generation to the next. The production also marks the beginning of Brenda's long-awaited return to her gospel roots and serves as a precursor to her forthcoming album of the same name.

For years, audiences have encouraged Brenda to record and perform a body of work rooted in the hymns and spiritual music that first introduced many South Africans to her extraordinary voice. Amahubo Ka Gogo is her response to those requests, bringing together traditional hymns, African musical influences, contemporary arrangements and heartfelt storytelling in a moving theatrical experience.

Audiences can expect powerful live vocals, beautifully reimagined hymns familiar to generations of South Africans, exceptional live musicianship and an immersive theatre production that creates space for reflection, celebration, healing and spiritual renewal.

Best known for her remarkable tenure with Joyous Celebration and acclaimed songs including Ungenzela Konke Okuhle, Ixesha Lami, Themba Njalo, I Love You and Mhlaba Wethu, Brenda Mtambo has established herself as one of South Africa's most respected vocalists. Throughout a career spanning more than a decade, she has earned widespread acclaim for her powerful voice, emotional authenticity and captivating live performances.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the production, Brenda says, 'Amahubo Ka Gogo is deeply personal. It is inspired by my late grandmother, the woman who raised me through song, prayer and discipline, and whose influence continues to shape both my life and my career. This production is my way of honouring her legacy while creating a space where audiences can reconnect with their own memories, faith and the people who nurtured them spiritually.'

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