Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Rachel Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse



Runners-Up: Kat Elgersma - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre, Ainsley Shelsta - FOOTLOOSE - Brookings Prairie Repertory Theatre Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brittney Lewis - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse



Runners-Up: Cindy Bakke - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, Kendra Dexter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse, Cindy Bakke - MEDEA - Augustana University

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Dan Workman - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University



Runners-Up: Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre, Oliver Mayes - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, Jesse Jensen & Oliver Mayes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Jayna Fitzsimmons - MEDEA - Augustana University



Runners-Up: Matthew Nesmith - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse, Chaya Gordon-Bland - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse



Runners-Up: LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Carter Voorde / Dylan Buddy - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University



Runners-Up: Corey Shelsta - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, Dani Roth - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Matthew Walicke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jane Ruud - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective, Jane Ruud - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts, Jane Ruud - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective

Best Musical

Winner: LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University



Runners-Up: CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre



Runners-Up: SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Magdalen Eberle - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University



Runners-Up: Mariah Seeley - [TITLE OF SHOW] - USD Theatre, Alex Newcomb-Weiland - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Patrick Simonsen - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Tatiana Chance - MEDEA - Augustana University



Runners-Up: Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP, Megan Gilbreath - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, Cameron Rhode - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre

Best Play

Winner: MEDEA - Augustana University



Runners-Up: 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse, THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jacee Casarella - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University



Runners-Up: Jill Clark - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, Jill Clark - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Vic Shronk - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Malia Lukomski - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Drew Schnabel - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre, Dale Pope - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Mariah Seeley - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre



Runners-Up: Ted Van Alstyne - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, Casey Kustak - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Tyler Wilson - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Mariah Seeley - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre



Runners-Up: Mo Hurley - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse, Chaya Gordon-Bland - OTHELLO - USD Theatre, Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: ANNIE JR. - The Premiere Playhouse



Runners-Up: Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts, MARY POPPINS JR - The Premiere Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Premiere Playhouse



Runners-Up: Augustana University, Dakota Academy of Performing Arts, The God Night Theatre Collective