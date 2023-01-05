Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Rachel Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse
Runners-Up: Kat Elgersma - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre, Ainsley Shelsta - FOOTLOOSE - Brookings Prairie Repertory Theatre Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Brittney Lewis - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse
Runners-Up: Cindy Bakke - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, Kendra Dexter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse, Cindy Bakke - MEDEA - Augustana University
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Dan Workman - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University
Runners-Up: Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre, Oliver Mayes - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, Jesse Jensen & Oliver Mayes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Jayna Fitzsimmons - MEDEA - Augustana University
Runners-Up: Matthew Nesmith - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse, Chaya Gordon-Bland - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse
Runners-Up: LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Carter Voorde / Dylan Buddy - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University
Runners-Up: Corey Shelsta - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, Dani Roth - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Matthew Walicke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse
Runners-Up: Jane Ruud - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective, Jane Ruud - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts, Jane Ruud - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective
Best Musical
Winner: LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University
Runners-Up: CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre
Runners-Up: SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Magdalen Eberle - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University
Runners-Up: Mariah Seeley - [TITLE OF SHOW] - USD Theatre, Alex Newcomb-Weiland - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Patrick Simonsen - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Tatiana Chance - MEDEA - Augustana University
Runners-Up: Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP, Megan Gilbreath - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, Cameron Rhode - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre
Best Play
Winner: MEDEA - Augustana University
Runners-Up: 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse, THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre, I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jacee Casarella - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University
Runners-Up: Jill Clark - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse, Jill Clark - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Vic Shronk - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Malia Lukomski - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse
Runners-Up: Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Drew Schnabel - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre, Dale Pope - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Mariah Seeley - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre
Runners-Up: Ted Van Alstyne - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University, Casey Kustak - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse, Tyler Wilson - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Mariah Seeley - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre
Runners-Up: Mo Hurley - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse, Chaya Gordon-Bland - OTHELLO - USD Theatre, Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: ANNIE JR. - The Premiere Playhouse
Runners-Up: Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts, MARY POPPINS JR - The Premiere Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: The Premiere Playhouse
Runners-Up: Augustana University, Dakota Academy of Performing Arts, The God Night Theatre Collective