Washington Pavilion to Offer Black Friday Deals on Tickets to ANNIE, STOMP & More

The Washington Pavilion is making your holiday shopping simple and easy with our show and museums membership deals! Black Friday specials start early on November 21 and run through Sunday, November 26.

Black Friday (November 21–26)

ANNIE

$45* tickets Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production — just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

STOMP

$35* tickets STOMP is a joyful, witty and wordless show featuring an eight-member cast with energy to burn! Prepare for beautiful music and sly humor with found objects: Zippo lighters, push brooms, wooden poles, hammer handles, garbage cans, inner tubes, matchboxes—and yes, even the kitchen sink.

Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas

$35* tickets Join the Church Basement Ladies as they serve up good tidings, great humor and joy in an all-new holiday show.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 (Orpheum Theater)

25% off* tickets Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. This hilarious production gives a heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship!

More Holiday Deals!

ONLY on Small Business Saturday, November 25, buy tickets to any Washington Pavilion-presented show in person at the Box Office and receive 10% off*.

ONLY on Cyber Monday, November 27, buy one ticket to THE CHER SHOW and get one 50% off*. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

We'll also offer deep discounts on museums memberships through the end of the year. Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Membership to learn more.

Pavilion donors have access to Black Friday specials beginning Tuesday, November 21; members and subscribers on November 22; and the public on Thanksgiving Day. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

*Some restrictions, taxes and fees may apply. See website for details.

